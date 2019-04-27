Chocolate buttermilk ice box pie

1 cup fine chocolate graham cracker crumbs

1 15-ounce package of glazed pecans

1/4 cup fort packed brown sugar

1/4 tsp salt

6 tbsp. butter, melted

2 packages (3.9 ounce) chocolate instant pudding and pie filling

2 3/4 cups whole buttermilk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

8-ounce container whipped topping

1 cup sweetened, ground chocolate

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, pecans, sugar, salt and butter.

Press mixture into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch deep dish pie plate.

Bake for 8 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.

In large bowl, combine pudding mix, buttermilk and vanilla whisking until thickened. Whisk in whipped topping, and ground chocolate. Pour mixture into cooled crust.

Cover tightly. Freeze for at least 8 hours. Remove and refrigerate until serving.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.