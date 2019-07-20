Pecan pie cheesecake

Crust:

1 3/4 cups vanilla wafer crumbs

1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/3 cup butter, melted

Pecan filling:

1 cup sugar

2/3 cup dark corn syrup

1/3 cup butter, melted

2 large eggs

1 1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Cheesecake filling:

3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1 1/4 cups firmly packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons of all purpose flour

4 large eggs

2/3 cups heavy whipping cream

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In medium bowl, combine vanilla wafer crumbs and brown sugar. Add melted butter, stirring to combine.

Press evenly into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch springform pan.

Bake for 6 minutes and let cool.

In medium saucepan, combine all pecan pie filling ingredients, stirring well. Bring to a boil over medium high heat. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened, 8-10 minutes, stirring constantly.

Pour into prepared crust and set aside.

Reduce oven heat to 325 degrees.

In large bowl, beat cream cheese for filling with mixer until creamy. Add brown sugar and flour, beating until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add cream and vanilla, stirring to combine.

Pour cheesecake mixture over pecan filling.

Bake one hour. Turn off oven and leave cheesecake in oven with oven door closed for an additional hour.

Run a knife around edges of cheesecake gently to release sides. Let cool completely.

Refrigerate overnight before serving.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.