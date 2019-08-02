Last week we looked at the constellation Scorpius, which has the bright planet Jupiter very near this year. Let’s turn our heads left out under the stars to see next constellation over, Sagittarius the Archer, accompanied by the next bright planet, Saturn.



On early August evenings, Sagittarius is low in the southern sky (as seen from mid-northern latitudes).



The most obvious stars of Sagittarius are imaginatively traced to resemble a tea pot. It is easy to picture this, with the stars on the left forming the “handle,” stars on the right making a “spout” and a star on top marking the highest point of the “lid.” The Teapot is considered an “asterism,” a star pattern that is not one of the 88 official constellations. Other asterisms are the Big Dipper, which is part of the Ursa Major the Big Bear constellation, and the Northern Cross, an asterism in Cygnus the Swan.



On a dark night, the Milky Way Band is widest and brightest in the area of Sagittarius; we are literally looking at the central hub of the spiral galaxy we call home. Most amazingly, the Milky Way looks like “steam” rising out of Teapot’s spout. To witness this in all its glory one must view from the Tropics or Southern Hemisphere where Sagittarius is much higher in the sky.



If you look over the next few nights while the moon is not overpowering, you may be able to see the Milky Way. The moon is an evening crescent in early August; first quarter is on Aug. 7. Moon or no moon, you’ll also need a view to the south that is relatively free from light pollution.



The planet Saturn is to the immediate left of the Teapot’s “handle” stars. Saturn appears like a steady, yellow-white +1st magnitude star. If you have even a small telescope magnifying about 50x or more, get set for an incredible view. In the telescope Saturn will appear as a tiny ball within the ring system, a broad, white ellipse. The elliptical shape is due to the current perspective to our line of sight. Look for a faint “star” nearby Saturn in the telescope; this is likely Saturn’s largest moon, Titan. Watch from night to night as Titan slowly goes around the planet.



Skyandtelescope.com has an excellent article about another planet currently in Sagittarius, the “dwarf” planet, Pluto. This far-away world appears as an incredibly faint speck of light, requiring at least an eight-inch telescope, a very dark night and some experience at using detailed star charts to pick Pluto from the myriad of dim stars in the background. If you have the means, it can be quite thrilling to spot Pluto. I did so a few years ago. It’s important to look again over the course of a few nights to see if the “speck” has moved, to confirm you found Pluto.



The constellation Sagittarius also has numerous celestial wonders to search out when the sky is dark. Because you’re looking right toward the hub of the Milky Way, there are many more star clusters and patchy dust clouds (nebulae) as well of course, a great many more stars. Some of the finest of these wonders are to the right of the Teapot’s “spout.”



Many can be found with binoculars.



Sagittarius is among 13 constellations along the ecliptic, an imaginary band around the entire sky where the sun, moon and seven principal planets all travel as seen from Earth. Sagittarius is traditionally pictured as a centaur, half man, half horse, about to shoot an arrow.



Keep looking up!

Peter Becker is Managing Editor at The News Eagle in Hawley, PA. Notes are welcome at news@neagle.com. Please mention in what newspaper or web site you read this column.