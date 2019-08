Cornerstone Baptist Church

SHERMAN — Cornerstone Baptist Church will hold its vacation Bible school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10. The theme will be, “Living Water,” based on John 4:14.

It is for ages kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration begins at 9:45 a.m., and lunch will be provided. For information call 903-718-2698.

The church is located at 1412 N. Grant St. in Sherman.