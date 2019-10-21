Loy Lake Park was filled to the brim with wiener dogs of all long-shapes and sizes Saturday as the community gathered at the CASA of Grayson County’s first Hallo-Wiener Dog Race.

CASA of Grayson County is a group of trained volunteers who represent the interest of children who have entered the foster care system. A CASA, or court appointed special advocate, spends time visiting with the children, getting to know them as well as the situation that led to them entering the foster system. The CASA will then represent these children in court hearings.

CASA of Grayson County hosts its annual fundraiser Chocolate Indulgence each February, but Development Director Kim Thomas, said they “wanted to give back to the community” and “have something fun for the kids.”

Among the many events included with Saturday’s wiener dog races was a coloring contest, pet parade, pet races, and a vendors fair.

The vendors included activities, food, and non-profit organizations. Among these was the Tammy Garner Kidney Search Group who promotes living organ donations. Gardner is in end-stage kidney failure and in a desperate search for a living donor. If you would like to learn more, visit livingdonordallas.org or visit the Facebook page Tammy Garner Kidney Search.

For more on CASA, visit http://www.CASAGrayson.com.