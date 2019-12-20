My apologies for the hiatus in Rockne News. Please keep sending the great photos, information and ideas, as I would love to incorporate them and help to highlight your special events or accomplishments.

Holiday events

Leon’s Country Store will have its Christmas party this Saturday, Dec. 21, with live music by Spare Parts and Mark Lee starting at 9 p.m. It also plans to be open on Christmas night for snacks and singing, as well as the regular fourth Friday picking on Dec.27, starting around 7:30 p.m.

Watterson Hall will continue their tradition of having a Christmas Dance and this year’s dance will feature Nathan Young on Dec. 25 at from 8 p.m. to midnight. Its New Year’s Eve dance on Dec. 31, will feature the Texas Highriders from 8 p.m. to midnight. Admission is $10.

Schuelke-Gibson wedding

So much has happened since my last column, not least of which was the nuptials of Shelly Schuelke and Todd Gibson on Nov. 16. They had a gorgeous outdoor ceremony at Two Wishes Ranch in Lockhart, followed by dinner and dancing. Shelly is the daughter of Troy and Missy Schuelke of Bastrop and Todd is the son of Curtis and Sherri Gibson of Luling.

The happy couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Jamaica before coming home to settle down in Cedar Creek at Long Branch, a ranch that has been in the bride’s family (through the Griesenbecks) for five generations. They built a home together with the help of Shelly’s father Troy Schuelke and her grandfather John Schuelke. Todd works as a short-range planner for the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and Shelly is a meeting planner for the Lower Colorado River Authority. Congratulations to this beautiful, young couple and here’s wishing them a joyous holiday season.

Meuth-Matjeka reunion (Contributed by Ovon Goertz)

The descendants of the Peter Meuth and Tracy Matjeka Meuth gathered at Sacred Heart Parish Hall on Oct. 20, for their 47th annual reunion. A delicious meal of fried chicken prepared by Mark Meuth and his crew, along with many side dishes and great desserts, was served to over 100 people.

The oldest family member present was Bill Meuth at 99, and the youngest, at 1 month old, was Olivia Uballe from Bulverde. She is a great-great granddaughter to Mary Meuth and Herman Matjeka. The longest married couple present was Nell (Meuth) and Bobby Fohn who celebrated their 50th anniversary this year.

A silent auction was held and the money will be donated to a cancer victim. A family group picture was taken, and then family members enjoyed visiting and had the opportunity to look at scrapbooks and photos.

Rockne Ramble

The third annual Rockne Ramble was held Nov. 16. The event is a 2K and 5K race which started at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. This year’s race had 21 participants. The winner of the children’s division was Trevor Culpepper. For the women’s division, Camille Lunday won first place, Roxane Klaus won second place and Meredith Gonzales won third place. In the men’s division, Kevin Klaus won first place, Zachary Voigt won second place and Theo Gonzales won third place. Through entry fees and donations, they raised $2,200 and were able to purchase medical first aid kits and supplies for the community.

Next November, the race organizers plan to use the Rockne Ramble 2020 proceeds to benefit local volunteer firefighters.

Rockne Market Day

Sacred Heart Parish Hall was bustling with vendors and shoppers for the third annual Rockne Market Day on Nov. 30. The weather cooperated and several vendors set up outside the hall as well. Popular items included handmade wooden items such as cutting boards, wall décor and toys, jewelry, leather goods and purses, canned goods, essential oils and clothing.

Next year’s Rockne Market Day will be Nov. 28, 2020. There are plans to expand and make it even bigger, so vendors get ready and shoppers mark your calendars.