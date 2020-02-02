The Lubbock Symphony Guild presented 52 debutantes on Saturday night during its annual Winter Ball at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The young women, all high school seniors, were graduating from a three-year program of volunteer service to the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra.

The senior debutantes worked as ushers for the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra concerts and also participated in events and other service projects organized by the Lubbock Symphony Guild. According to Wendy Needham, President of the Symphony Guild, the Winter Ball is the Guild’s primary fundraiser.

Last year, the support organization donated $75,000 to the Symphony. This year the Guild hopes to meet or exceed this number. The Guild is also pleased to announce that LSG will be establishing the Oboe and Timpani endowed chair that will be matched by the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra.

The service program is aimed at encouraging an appreciation of music and preparing a new generation of symphony enthusiasts.

Madeline Louise D’Alise, a senior at Wake Forest University in Winston Salem, North Carolina, was spot lighted as the Garnet Jewel Debutante for 2019-2020. She is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Mark D’Alise. Madeline was escorted by Brody Sargent, the son of Dr. and Mrs. Chad Sargent. Madeline was presented as a debutante of the Lubbock Symphony Guild in 2016.

This year’s debutantes, their respective high school, their parents’ names, and their escorts are listed below:

Abigail Jo Ashcraft, Trinity Christian High School, Jodi and Jason Ashcraft, Roman Cody Thompson

Turner Callaway Austell, Lubbock High School, Elise and Glenn Austell, Randall Loren Hayes

Curran Hope Backus, Trinity Christian High School, Jane and David Backus, William Ryan Fargason

Zoe Grace Barnes, Shallowater High School, Paige and Bryan Barnes, Tanner Reed Foster

Katelyn Danielle Beach, Lubbock-Cooper High School, Becky and Buddy Beach, Ty Braden Carter

Landri Laine Betts, Coronado High School, Stephanie and Steve Betts, Bo Jacob Garza

Skylar Alyson Blount, Lubbock-Cooper High School, Heather and Scott Blount, Sterling Retzlaff

Ellyn Caroline Brashear, All Saints Episcopal School, Jennifer and Robert Brashear, Anthony Rocco Paone

Kendall Rose Braune, Frenship High School, Sue and David Braune, Brant Scott Bolton

Hillary Ann Burris, Coronado High School, Kendra and Scott Burris, Jackson Quint Janes

Isabella Ashley Busby, Trinity Christian High School, Jennifer and Jarrod Busby, Caleb Wayne McDonald

Anna Katherine Cannon, Frenship High School, Emily and Shawn Cannon, Landry James Cox

Emma Elizabeth Clifton, Monterey High School, Kim and Alex Clifton, Jackson Day Arnold

Mary Catherine Cook, Lubbock-Cooper High School, Margaret and Tommy Cook, Cole Preston Agnew

Madelyn Diane Cox, Trinity Christian High School, Kim and Mike Cox, Kayl Garrett Ratcliff

Chloe Alyce Cureton, Lubbock-Cooper High School, Johnna and Jerry Cureton, Bryson Wayne Stevens

Carley Ryan Edmister, Lubbock-Cooper High School, Holly and Andrew Edmister, Kaden Wayne Moseley

Annabelle Mae Eichman, Coronado High School, Paige and David Wood, Joshua Craig Peltoma

Reagan Lee Erculiani, Frenship High School, Carla and Darin Erculiani, Caleb Anthony Eugenis

Allison Trinity Ford, Trinity Christian High School, Stephany and Curtis Ford, Jonathan Luke Sosebee

Madelyn Grace Garibay, Frenship High School, Stacy and Joe Webb, Jett David Ballard

Sophie Jayne Goforth, Monterey High School, Stephanie and Matthew Goforth, Roger William Brooks

Kendall Marie Graf, Coronado High School, Lisa and Brian Graf, Wesley Gordon Pasewark

Madison Heinrich, Lubbock-Cooper High School, Marinda and Douglas Heinrich, Mitchell Ryan Hudgens

Erin Coralie James, Coronado High School, Sandy and Jody James, Layden James Baldwin-White

Katherine Grace King, All Saints Episcopal School, Amy and Brad King, William Quinn McKibben

Ann Marie Kinnison, Coronado High School, Jane and Randy Kinnison, Payton Walker Blankenship

Claire Elizabeth Lasndell, Coronado High School, Kendra and Jeff Lansdell, Bryan Ross Smitherman

Elizabeth Jean Lewis, Lubbock High School, Leigh and Dan Lewis, Robert Furgeson Lane

Reese Emily Miles, Coronado High School, Dina and Matt Miles, Colby Creed Flathers

Ella Elizabeth Moran, All Saints Episcopal School, Carla and Brad Moran, Jackson Drake

Aria Mortensen, All Saints Episcopal School, Nicole and Richard George and Neal Mortensen,

Austin David Farnsworth

Helaina Noel Musa, Lubbock High School, Murvat and Edward Musa, Fawwaz Shoukfeh

Elle Maelyn Olson, Trinity Christian High School, Liesl Stratton Olson and Jackie Bryce Olson,

Jacob Mario Ortiz

Madelyn Elizabeth Osborne, Lubbock High School, Carolyn and Christopher Osborne, Evan Cole Hardin

Jenna Faith Patterson, Lubbock-Cooper High School, Angie and Robert Patterson, Lane Carpenter Bloomer

Madilyn Klaire Peel, Frenship High School, Lynne and Keith Peel, Carson Cole Miller

Mary Faith Ricker, Ropes High School, Anna and Phil Ricker, Jaxon Ray Savage

Abigail Elise Robertson, Frenship High School, Carol and Pat Robertson, Zachary Paul Madry

Lynsey Nicole Rogers, Frenship High School, Dana and Kyle Rogers, Jacob Dean Harvey

Mallie Margaret Sargent, Frenship High School, Misty and Chad Sargent, Preston James Schmid

Abby Wade Schlehuber, All Saints Episcopal School, Carrie and Robert Schlehuber, Jacob Vasquez

Rilee Faith Sexton, Lubbock-Cooper High School, Paula and Joe Sexton, Carson Smith

Madeline Blair Stephens, Monterey High School, Amy and Brandon Stephens, Parker James Lipetska

Mattie Marie Thwaits, All Saints Episcopal School, Anna Bartos Thwaits and Kim Thwaits, George Lipe

Kasey Marie Watts, Coronado High School, Karen and John Watts, Jack David Hughes

Olivia Camille West, Trinity Christian High School, Lisa Butler West and Joel West, William Drew

Ashworth

Madelyn Leigh Wideman, Lubbock Christian High School, Allison and Danny Wideman, Samuel Bibb Lipper

Allison Faith Williams, Trinity Christian High School, Adrienne and Todd Williams, Wyatt Thaxton Bailey

Catherine Grace Wright, Lubbock-Cooper High School, Camilla and Terry Wright, Cameron Paul Bednarz

Kalli Peyton Yanzuk, Monterey High School, Cindy Mojica Yanzuk and Elliot Yanzuk, Cameron William Kral