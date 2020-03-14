SATURDAY

• Christ the King Cathedral Divine Mercy Chaplet: 3 p.m. First Saturday, 4011 54th St.

• St. John the Baptist Adoration and Reconciliation: 4-4:45 p.m., 98th Street and Indiana Avenue.

• St. Catherine Orthodox Church Vigil: 6 p.m., 1510 Ave. X. Information: (901) 605-6651.

SUNDAY

• Historic Redeemer Lutheran Church service: 9:30 a.m., 2221 Ave. W. 744-6178.

• Higher Ground Ministries service: 3:30 p.m., 2350 34th St.

• Christ Lutheran Church service: 9 a.m., Sunday school and Bible class; 10:15 a.m. service, 7801 Indiana Ave. 799-0162.

• Covenant Presbyterian Church service: 11 a.m., 4600 48th St. 792-6124.

• Downtown Bible Cass: 9:30 a.m., 5015 Gary Ave. Nondenominational traditional service, message by Rev. Calvin Ray: 781-7472.

• Bodhichitta Kadampa Buddhist Center: 10:30 a.m., 6701 Aberdeen Ave. 787-2499 The Four Noble Truths with Buddhist teacher, David Shea.

• Congregation Shaareth Israel Religious School: 9:45 a.m., 6928 83rd St. 794-7517.

• Metropolitan Community Church: 11 a.m., weekly Sunday service. 4501 University Ave. mcclubbock.com. An all-inclusive church.

• St. Paul's on the Plains Episcopal Church Service: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., Sunday school, 1510 Ave. X. 762-2893.

• Canterbury Episcopal Ministries at Texas Tech: 6 p.m., worship and meal, 2407 16th St. 765-0037.

• Celebration Christian Center: 8001 Upland Ave., offers a Bible study for intercessory prayer on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. The study is led by Melissa Reed. Sundays at 10:30 a.m. is coffee time and 10:45 a.m. praise and worship. Open to the public. David Lance, pastor, (806) 787-7464.

• Church of the Harvest at Celebration Christian Center, 8001 Upland Ave. Service is Sundays at 3:30 p.m. led by Pastor Larry and Suzanne Gilliam, (806) 787-7464.

• First Christian Church: 2323 Broadway; Sunday school 9:30 a.m. and worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:40 a.m.; (806) 763-1995.

• First Unitarian Universalist Church of Lubbock Service: 11 a.m., 2801 42nd St. Information: 799-1617 or uulubbockoffice@gmail.com.

• First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Service: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 a.m. fellowship, 11 a.m. worship, 7702 Indiana Ave. Contact: 792-3553.

• Shepherd King Lutheran Church Service: ELCA 9:15 a.m. Sunday School 10:30 a.m. worship, 2122 18th St., 762-5080.

• St. Christopher's Episcopal Church: 8 a.m., 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist; 9:15 a.m., 2807 42nd St., 799-8208.

• St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1101 Slide Road. 8 a.m., The Holy Eucharist (spoken); 10:15 a.m., Sunday School for ages 4 through fifth grade, nursery care is available; 10:30 a.m., The Holy Eucharist. 799-3439 or visit www.ststephens-lubbock.org.

• St. Catherine's Orthodox Church Service: 10 a.m., Reader's service, 1510 Ave. X. (901) 605-6651.

• United Congregational Church service: 10 a.m., meets at St. John's United Methodist Church, Room 115, 1501 University Ave. (806) 241-7322.

• Westminster Presbyterian Church: 9 a.m. Contemporary Worship, 10:15 a.m. Sunday School, and 11:15 a.m. Traditional Worship, 3321 33rd St. 799-3621.

MONDAY

• Sacred Heart Adoration: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., 2805 N. Columbia St., Plainview.

• Bible Based Recovery Meeting: 7 p.m., Shepherd King Lutheran Church, 2122 18th St. Information: 762-5080.

TUESDAY

• St. Michael’s Church: 7 p.m., Holy Hour-Spanish, 316 E. Washington St., Levelland. (806) 894-2268.

WEDNESDAY

• Christ the King Cathedral En-coun-ter Catholicism: 6-7 p.m., Kasteel Hall, 4011 54th St., different topic and presenter each week.

• Canterbury Episcopal Ministries at Texas Tech: 6 p.m., worship and meal, 2407 16th St. 765-0037.

• St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1101 Slide Road, 5:30 p.m., The Holy Eucharist (with healing rite). Note: Second Wednesdays with the music of Taize.

• Celebration Christian Center, 8001 Upland Ave., hosts at dinner at 6 p.m. followed by a Bible study at 7 p.m. led by Rev Willie Siaweay discussing the return of Jesus.

Shepherd King Lutheran Church, ELCA, 2122 18th St.: Lenten services at 7 p.m., March 11, 18, 25 and April 1.

THURSDAY

• St. John Neumann Holy Hour and Benediction: 7 p.m., 5802 22nd St.

• St. John the Baptist Church grief support group: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 9810 Indiana Ave., Suite 150. Sybille Neuber: (806) 392-3860

• St. Michael Church Holy Hour: 8:15 a.m., 315 E. Washington St., Levelland.

• Christ the King Holy Hour for Vocations: 7 p.m., 4011 54th St., 6:30 p.m.

• Our Lady of Guadalupe Holy Hour: 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, 1120 52nd St.

FRIDAY

• Salvation Ministries at Celebration Christian Center: 8001 Upland Ave., offers a special worship service on Friday evenings at 7 p.m. The service includes prophetic worship and instrumental music by Deborah Elvers. Open to the public. Teaching led by Pastor Mark Elvers.

• Christ the King Cathedral Rosary, Mass for Vocations: 6:30 a.m., 6:55 a.m., First Friday, 4011 54th St.

• Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass: 6 p.m., 1120 52nd St., First Friday Mass (English), Adoration after Mass until midnight.

• Christ the King AA Group: noon, 4011 54th St., Family Activity Center, room 3. Contact: Elaine, 928-9673.

• Congregation Shaareth Israel Shabbat Service: 7:30 p.m., 6928 83rd St. 794-7517.

• St. Elizabeth Hora Santa in Spanish: 7:30-8:30 p.m., 2305 Main St., Chapel.

• Our Lady of Guadalupe Hora Santa: 5 p.m., first, third and fifth Fridays, 606 S. Fourth St., Slaton.

• Holy Spirit Catholic Church First Friday Rosary: 7 a.m., 9821 Frankford Ave.

• St. John Neuman First Friday Mass: Noon, 5802 22nd St.

• Catholic Moms of Lubbock: 10 a.m. vicki.divine@gmail.com or (607) 226-6398 for locations.

• Special Worship Service: 7 p.m., Celebration Christian Center in conjunction with Salvation Ministries, 8001 Upland Avenue. (806) 787-7464.

MAUNDY THURSDAY

St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1501 University Ave., 7 p.m.

Wolfforth United Methodist Church, 1010 Donald Preston Drive, 7 p.m.

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICES

St. Paul’s on the Plains Episcopal Church, 1510 Ave. X, noon.

Wolfforth United Methodist Church, 1010 Donald Preston Drive, 7 p.m.

EASTER SERVICES

Shepherd King Lutheran Church, ELCA, 2122 18th St.: 10:30 a.m. Palm Sunday with Communion; 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday; 7 p.m. Good Friday; 9 a.m. Easter breakfast and egg hunt, 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday service with communion.

St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1501 University Ave. 7:30 a.m. Sunrise Service; 9:15 a.m. Easter brunch; 10:30 a.m., Easter service; 11:30 a.m. Easter Egg hunt.

Wolfforth United Methodist Church, 1010 Donald Preston Drive, Easter Sunrise Service, 7 a.m.; morning service at 8:30 a.m.

Bibles ’n’ Boots Cowboy Church, Opdyke; 7:30 a.m. sunrise service, followed by biscuits and gravy made by a chuckwagon team.

FISH FRIES/LENTEN MEALS

Abernathy Saint Isidore, Fridays of Lent (except March 20 and April 10), 5 p.m., $8/plate. One week fish fry, next cheese enchiladas; 17813 N I-27, Abernathy

Anton Saint Anthony, Fourth and Lawrence, 5-8 p.m., every Friday except Spring Break (March 20)

Haskell Saint George, 901 N. 16th St., every other Friday beginning March 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., $10/plate

Lubbock Christ the King, March 27, April 3, 6 p.m., Plácido Hall, $10/adults, $5/kids younger than 12

Lubbock Our Lady of Grace, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., every Friday except Good Friday, 3111 Erskine Ave.

Lubbock Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1120 52nd St., every Friday, 11a.m.-6 p.m., $10/plate, fried fish, etc.

Lubbock Saint John the Baptist, 10805 Indiana Ave., 5:30-7:00 p.m., March 27.

Muleshoe Immaculate Conception, Fridays through April 3, 805 Hickory, Muleshoe (806-272-4167)

New Deal Our Lady Queen of Apostles, Fridays of Lent, 6 p.m., $4/plate, varied menus; games at 7 p.m., $1/card; 409 N. Monroe

Plainview Sacred Heart, Fridays through April 3, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ralls Saint Michael, March 27, 1200 Fourth St., Hwy 82

Shallowater Saint Philip, 10th and J, all Fridays except Good Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., $10/fish, $12/fish and shrimp. Includes hushpuppies, corn on the cob, fries, slaw, drinks, and dessert.