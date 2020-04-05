As we get warmer days as spring progresses you may find small plants coming up that are not weeds. These could be annuals or perennials that you have or have had in your gardens previously that have self-seeded.

Self-seeding annuals can be as reliable as perennials, coming back every year without intervention on the gardener’s part. As long as you want these plants and you have the proper conditions for their germination, they can decrease the cost of gardening as well as some of the work associated with growing them every year.

There are several things to keep in mind, however. First, if the plant they came from is a hybrid, the new plants from its seeds will probably not be true to the parent plant. Thus, only open pollinated plants that breed true should be used for self-seeding unless you don’t mind experimenting to find out what they look like.

Second, some seeds require different conditions for germination. Since I heavily mulch all my shrub and flower beds with the mulch from the city chipping sites, many seeds that require either more light or dryer conditions will not germinate reliably for me. Sometimes this can be overcome by pulling mulch back in spring or fall, depending on the germination time, or by using different mulch like pebbles or gravel to provide the desired conditions in certain areas.

Third, some self-seed so prolifically that you may need to spend inordinate amounts of time thinning or weeding the unwanted seedlings. Depending on the plant, this can be difficult and time consuming. My experience with this situation is that if I pay attention to the seedlings when they first appear, they are easily managed.

I see additional advantages to self-seeding plants. Some seeds find their way to happy, new homes sometimes far away from where the parent plants were located. Since my gardens are generally relaxed, not formal in structure (some might call this confused, messy or lazy), these serendipitous happenings have created pairings of plants that I did not think about and which I particularly enjoy. They also generally do very well as they like the spot where they are growing, or they would not have germinated there in the first place.

Another benefit of self-seeding plants is that they often improve over time; that is, the new plants from year to year adapt to local conditions and perform better than those in previous years. This trait can also help add to the biodiversity of our local ecosystem.

Finally, although I have primarily been talking about annuals, many perennials also are good self-seeders. I have written about some of these and try to point out when they may be problematic.

I sometimes find that whether annual or perennial, if I want it to self-seed, it may not whereas if I don’t want it to self-seed, it often does. Nonetheless I enjoy self-seeding plants and the opportunities that they bring so I try to find the proper conditions for their germination.