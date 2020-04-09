Dear Heloise: I have a comment about keeping certain things on social media private:

NEVER post info about future events like: "We're going to be on a cruise next week," or "I'll be out of town tomorrow," or "Our kids will be home alone," or "I always leave my dog in the backyard," or "My kids will be walking home from school today."

This is an invitation for the "bad guys" to come and visit your home. When using social media, keep personal safety in mind, especially anything concerning children. -- Lenore, The Villages, Fla.

Readers, online safety is so important! Also, don't post those vacation pics until you are back home. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: Baking bacon in the toaster oven has been the way for me to make crispy bacon without standing by a skillet to watch and turn the bacon. At the same time, the bacon grease is contained, and then cooled to either dispose of or to recycle into suet for the birds.

I line the toaster baking tray with foil (up the sides a bit). Then I set the toaster oven to "toast." When the bacon appears done, I remove the strips to drain on a paper towel. In a few minutes the grease is solidified and can be folded up in the foil to be tossed or saved. -- Adele M., Derry, N.H.

Dear Heloise: In response to a recent column about cloudy iced tea: I boil my water first, take the water off the heat and then add tea bags, cover and steep for 10-15 minutes.

In the meantime, I add sugar, or no sugar, to a pitcher of cold water and stir. When time has elapsed for the steeping of the tea bags, I pour the brewed tea into the pitcher and stir. Works well! -- Texas Jerry, Bremond, Texas

Jerry, iced tea is always a refreshing and delicious drink, a staple here in the South. I've compiled my favorite coffee and tea recipes into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It's easy! Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, self- addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope along with $3 to: Heloise/Coffees and Teas, P.O. Box 5001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.

FYI: Try adding a teaspoon of powdered lemonade mix to your tea for a lemony taste. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I read your column all the time. I put an unwrapped cake of soap at my feet in bed so I won't get leg cramps. -- Phillis S., Broadway, Va.

Phillis, the theory is that an ingredient in the soap can help relax muscles. It's unproven, but if you think it works for you, it just might!

Upping your water intake, limiting caffeine and gentle stretching before bed also can help. Always check with your doctor for any underlying medical reasons for why you may have leg cramps. -- Heloise

Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com