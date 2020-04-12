It is about this time of the year when gardeners yearn to get gardening and when some people become interested in gardening for the first time. This year, as we are staying home due to the coronavirus, even more people are beginning to garden or garden more, particularly to grow food. Like most things, gardening is easy, if you know how – even in this neck of the woods.

Whether you want to grow flowers, vegetables, or both, my advice is the same. Don’t try to do too much and too many different things while you are first beginning to garden. Learning and slowly expanding the amount of gardening you do will help prevent frustration.

The basics are the same for all gardening. Preparing the soil should be first and foremost when it comes to gardening. You can change your soil by amending it with a variety of materials. Your amendments will depend in part on what you want to grow. The easiest things to grow with the fewest required amendments are plants that are native or well adapted to our area. In fact, you may need no amendments if you grow the right plants.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, if you want to grow vegetables, you will need more amendments than with most other types of gardens. Beans, tomatoes, lettuce, carrots and other veggies do best in rich, loamy soil that has lots of organic matter which is sorely lacking in our largely clay soil.

When you amend your soil, understand that it will likely take several years to get it the way you want it. You can spend a lot of money buying amendments to change your soil, but the best thing you can do is add compost, which is free if you make your own.

Having decided the type of gardening you want to do and the amendments you will need, select your plants to conform to these conditions. Keep your initial garden area small so that you do not become overwhelmed with work with which you are not yet familiar.

Learn from observing the plants you select, and you will begin to expand your knowledge without even knowing it. As you gain experience, you will gain confidence and can begin to take on more and different things.

Working outside in a garden of any type is great therapy. Nurturing plants and creating beauty and/or good food is very rewarding. It is also a good experience for children and will give them something different to do. If you are new to this, teaching someone while learning is one of the best ways to learn.

As you begin this process, I recommend that you also begin a garden journal. It will not only help you remember what to do and what not to do, but if you really become hooked on gardening, you will be happy to have your early musings years from now when you look back.