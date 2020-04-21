We celebrate Earth Day on April 22, but it’s not just on that day you should help our planet. Here are some ideas.

First, some history

Earth Day was created in 1970 with the idea that if every person did a little, the Earth could be a cleaner, nicer place to live on. A man named Gaylord Nelson came up with the idea and got someone from Harvard University in Massachusetts to help him. They picked April 22 as the date for their event because it fell between spring break and final exams for schools, and the date has stuck ever since.

There were already many groups in the United States working to get cleaner water, cleaner air and healthier environments for animals, and Earth Day brought them all together to work toward one big, common goal. Popularity grew, and today, Earth Day is the biggest celebration in the world that isn’t tied to a religious event.

Reduce, reuse, recycle

There are plenty of things people can do to help the planet. One easy way is to follow this direction: reduce, reuse, recycle. You might already have containers at your house to help you dispose of your glass, paper and plastic in a way that helps the environment. You can also reuse things around the house instead of throwing them away. There are also many products you can buy without packaging, so there’s less to get rid of.

Take a lesson from the coronavirus

Since people started staying home to keep away from the coronavirus, pollution has decreased in several places. Los Angeles, a city that usually has a lot of air pollution, has had clear blue skies because people aren’t driving nearly as much. The same thing has happened in India and other places around the world.

Hopefully we won’t all have to stay home much longer, but when we can go back out into the world, there are lessons we can take with us about treating the Earth with respect. Walk or ride your bike instead of driving. Take a trip to the park down the street instead of driving somewhere on a Saturday afternoon. Plant flowers and vegetables in your backyard instead of buying ones that were shipped from some far away place.

Making changes is hard, but if staying home for social distancing taught us anything, it’s that if we want to, we can all contribute a little and benefit a lot.

Activity: Make some recycled art

All you need is garbage!

Some ideas:

- Make a collage to hang in a window for your neighbors to see.

- Make a bird feeder out of a toilet paper roll. (Spread peanut butter all over it and roll it in bird seed so the bird seed sticks to the peanut butter.)

- Make homemade wind chimes using old cans. Paint or decorate the cans, then tie them together with rope. Use a can top or some other metal as the piece that hits the cans to make the chime noise.

- Fill an old soft drink bottle with soil and plant seeds. Have an adult attach some rope and hang it outdoors for a pretty hanging basket.