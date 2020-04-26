AGN Media

After a successful service on April 19, Church of Christ at the Colonies will have another “drive-in service” today on the church’s parking lot, 4500 Wesley Road, at 10 a.m.

Members and guests will worship together via FM radio 93.7 while sitting in their vehicles. They will only be able to tune in while physically being in the parking lot. The mayor and city manager approved the arrangement, but those in attendance must adhere strictly to the currently mandated social distancing requirements:

• Everyone must remain in their vehicles at all times.

• The rest room facilities will not be available for use.

• The security team will be present to direct attendees, from the Wesley Road entrances only, to the first available parking spot, where they must remain in their vehicle.

• If you are ill or have not left your home during the last few weeks, please STAY AT HOME. The church provides online home access to the video sermon and other worship resources.

• Do not carpool with others that are not a part of your household.

• NO HONKING OF HORNS as a greeting or SHOUTING AMEN. We are in a residential area and we want to be good neighbors.

• This in not meant to be an attention-generating event, strictly an opportunity to gather and worship together. All attending must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

• Wearing a face mask is optional as attendees won’t be leaving their vehicles.

Pulpit minister Jeff Keele will share a brief lesson via FM 93.7, and worship will include a couple of old and favorite gospel songs. Members will share Communion together but attendees are asked to bring their own juice and crackers.