On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring several freebies.

• McCalister’s FREE Tea Day: This coming Thursday (July 23) is FREE Tea Day at McCalister’s Deli. For more information, go to: https://www.mcalistersdeli.com/freeteaday. Enough said!

• BOGO at Dunkin Donuts (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): On Wednesdays, Dunkin Donuts is offering a FREE iced or hot coffee to DD Perks members who use the Dunkin Donuts app. Note that your account must have an enrolled DD card, and you’ll need to scan your ID within the app at checkout to get the free coffee. To join Dunkin’s Donuts DD Perks program, go here (www.dunkindonuts.com/en/dd-perks). To download the app, go here: www.dunkindonuts.com/en/dd-cards/mobile-app.

– Some deals that have been featured before and are still ongoing include:

• FREE Key at MinuteKey (Thanks to FreebieRadar.com): Get a FREE key made at MinuteKEY Kiosks now through July 31. At checkout, go ahead and agree to pay. There will be a payment screen that allows the application of the coupon code FJUL000000 and this will make your key copy completely free. You can use Google or go to www.minutekey.com/locator/ to find a location.

• $5 footlong sub at Subway when you buy 2: For a limited time, Subway is offering $5 footlong subs when you buy two subs online or via the mobile app. No promo code needed. For more information, go here: www.subway.com/en-us.

• FREE Back-to-School Paper Mate Gift Package for Teachers (Thanks to FreebieRadar.com): Teachers can get a FREE Back-to-School Paper Mate Gift Package when you add Paper Mate pens or pencils to your supply list on TeacherLists! To qualify, you must follow the instructions listed on this page ( www.teacherlists.com/powerloader/papermate) by Aug. 31. All eligible teachers will receive Paper Mate felt-tip pens, dry-erase markers and permanent markers while supplies last.

• FREE Drink at Starbucks (Thanks to FreebieRadar.com): Through Aug. 10, new Starbucks Rewards Members can receive a FREE drink after your first order when you pay through the app with no coupon required. Download the Starbucks app on your phone (available on the Apple App Store (apps.apple.com/ca/app/starbucks/id331177714) and Google Play Store (play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.starbucks.mobilecard)), sign up for the free Starbucks Rewards program (www.starbucks.com/rewards/), and then make a purchase and pay with a card or gift card you’ve registered in your account.

• BOGO at Starbucks (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): Starbucks has reinitiated Happy Hour on select Thursdays 2-7 p.m. At that time, you can get Buy 1 Get 1 FREE grande or larger beverages. To take advantage, sign up for Happy Hour here: https://www.starbucks.com/promo/happyhour#.

