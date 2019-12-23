Boeing's CEO is resigning amid ongoing problems at the company over the troubled Max 737 aircraft.

The board of directors said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg is stepping down immediately. The board's current chairman David Calhoun will become president and CEO on January 13.

The board said a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company as it works to repair relationships with regulators and stakeholders.

Calhoun says he strongly believes in the future of Boeing and the 737 Max. The plane was involved with two deadly crashes.