St. John Paul II High School students, Theology teachers, and parents participated in the Texas Rally for Life at the Capitol in Austin on Saturday, Janu. 26.

They attended Mass which was celebrated by Diocese of Corpus Christi Bishop Michael Mulvey and Diocese of Austin Bishop Joe Vasquez at San Jose Parish at 10 am. Then at 1 pm everyone marched to the Capitol and listened to several pro-life speakers and leaders from across the state.