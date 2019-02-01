Rotary recognizes February as Peace and Conflict Prevention/Resolution Month. Invites public to peace symposium at the Omni Corpus Christi Hotel Feb. 9 from 8 a.m. till 4 p.m.

Rotary District 5930 Governor Andrew Hagan, from The Rotary Club of Brownsville Sunrise, invites the community to attend the Rotary Peace Symposium. Stressing the importance of peace, Hagan challenges individuals, families, and organizations to work together and serve as solid mediators for, and stronger advocates to build, peace. Hagan states, “People will learn that many Rotary projects address the structural causes of conflict. People don’t know that Rotary provides up to 100 peace fellowships per year at Rotary Peace Centers. Because of Rotary’s unique strategies, Rotary makes a real impact on peace in this world.” The Rotary Peace Symposium follows a Peace Pole Dedication with Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi, the Hometown Hero Dinner by Southside Corpus Christi Rotary Club, and a Peace Pole Dedication with Calallen High School.

Speaking at the symposium will be Peace Advocate, Cameron Chisholm, who is President and Founder of the International Peace & Security Institute. IPSI is an international nongovernmental organization dedicated to training leaders in peace and security fields to be ready for the challenges that confront them in the real world. Chisholm is a Rotary World Peace Fellow Alumnus. He was named as one of the 2012 “top 99 under 33” most influential foreign policy professionals. Four other peace advocates will be speaking at the daylong symposium. They will be sharing ways to help build peace through grants, fundraising, education, and partnerships.

Rotarians around South Texas are both business and civic leaders of the community passionate about making our home a better place for all to live. South Texas Rotarians lead and serve in many areas of need including but not limited to Disaster Relief, Foster Care Adoption, Family Violence, Health Care, Hunger, Clean Water, Tree Planting, Park Rejuvenation, Housing, Animal Welfare, and Education, just to name a few. The Peace Symposium will also highlight the incredible work of the South Texas Rotary Clubs and the world renown Rotary International Foundation – a 501(c)3 that consistently ranks with a perfect score of 100% from Charity Navigator.

Rotary is 1.2 million passionate individuals in 35,000+ clubs worldwide. We are both an international organization and a local community leader. Together we lead change in our own backyards and across the world. Rotary District 5930 has 50 clubs and over 1900 members serving their communities right here in South Texas. For more information on Rotary District 5930 or to register for the Peace Symposium, visit: https://www.rotary5930.org/ .