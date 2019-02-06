Late Tuesday night, Jim Wells County Sheriff officials identified the body of the young man found on the side of the road on County Road 481 off of Farm-to-Market 1930, south of Jim Wells County.

A motorist noticed the body at approximately 7 a.m. on the grassy area on the side of the road and called authorities.

Investigators from the sheriff's office and Texas Rangers identified the man as 36-year-old Jesse Castillo of Alice.

Castillo was found at the scene wearing a pair of dark colored shorts and laying on his back.

Castillo resided in the Green Acres area which is in close proximately to the crime scene.

According to Sheriff Daniel Bueno there is no reason to believe foul play occurred in this case.

Bueno spoke to Castillo's wife and mother. Castillo's wife told Bueno that Castillo had a longtime drug problem.

Sheriff Bueno said Castillo was dumped at the location and investigators are looking into the identity of that person. That individual may face charges.

The circumstances of how Castillo died is still under investigation.

The medical examiner's office did perform an autopsy.

Sheriff Bueno and his staff extend their condolences to the Castillo family.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 361-668-0341.