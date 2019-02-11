FREER - A head-on collision Sunday on Highway 59 claimed the life of a 21-year-old San Antonio woman.

The two-vehicle fatality crash occurred at approximately 5:44 p.m. 12 miles north of Freer in Duval County. The deceased identified as Elysia Neylan Leos was the passenger in a 2011 Mercedes-Benz.

According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley, the preliminary investigation revealed the Mercedes-Benz vehicle, occupied by a male driver and Leos, was traveling north on US 59, which is dark and not lighted as a 2018 Freightliner semi-trailer, occupied by a male driver only, was traveling south on US 59.

The male driver of the Mercedes-Benz failed to drive in a single lane and struck the Freightliner in the right front side, according to Sgt. Brandley.

Leos was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

DPS Troopers are further investigating the fatal crash.