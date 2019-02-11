Calallen High School and Wood River Elementary were given the all clear from the Corpus Christi Police Department and were able to lift the lockdown that had been instituted on both campuses. The lockdown was called after an incident at the Wood River Apartments. The incident allegedly involved a Calallen High School student. This student was taken into custody upon returning to Calallen High School. Corpus Christi police are currently investigating the incident and Calallen ISD said they are fully cooperating with authorities.