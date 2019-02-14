An unknown civilian crashed his car into the barrier at the Naval Airstation Corpus Christi North gate. The incident allegedly began with a robbery at a Stripes convenience store. Upon crashing the gray Ford Edge, which had been reported stolen, into the barrier, the suspect exited the vehicle, which then caught fire.

According to a press release from NASCC, the suspect then charged security force personnel who fired shots to stop the subject’s progress. The subject was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency services personnel.

According to the press release, there is no danger to the public or to the base. The base has resumed normal operations and the incident is under investigation.