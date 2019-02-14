On Feb. 1, the speed limit on Texas 71, from Bee Cave’s western city limits to the Pedernales River was lowered from 60 to 55 mph. The Texas Department of Transportation measure was the culmination of a lot of behind-the-scenes negotiations from a group of residents who drive the western Travis County corridor daily.

Safer71 was created by Sweetwater resident Greg Short following the Oct. 28 death of his neighbor, Dr. Michael Babineaux, on Texas 71 near his home. Since then, Short said members have worked to implement safety improvements on the road, in light of both current conditions and anticipated growth of "6,000 to 10,000 new households in the area by 2030."

The outpouring of support for the grass roots organization caught the attention of local and state officials, bringing to the forefront the safety of that section of Texas 71, which is patrolled by the cities of Lakeway and Bee Cave, as well as the Travis County constable's office.

Over the past three months, Precinct 3 Constable Stacy Suits added one full-time police officer to patrol the stretch of Texas 71 from the city of Bee Cave to the Blanco County line, an action he said resulted in increasing the number of daily citations issued for speeding and red light violations from “not very many” to 25 citations. The number of citations issued has remained constant even after the speed limit decrease went into effect, Suits said.

“I decided it was more important to be writing citations and slowing people down than collecting on warrants, on old traffic citations,” he said, adding the department had not been patrolling that part of Texas 71 very much.

He also dedicated a part-time officer to patrol the stretch of Texas 71 from Bee Cave to Oak Hill in Southwest Austin. Suits said he will be asking for six more officers in the department’s upcoming May budget request — five deputies and one sergeant — to patrol the road from Oak Hill to Blanco County. He said the coverage would be during the daylight hours and include three patrol cars tasked with “looking for the speeders and the red light runners.”

Suits said he has run into problems already with travelers on Texas 71 using an app to give a "heads up" to other drivers on where a police car is situated.

“(A police officer)’s been there five minutes and it’s already on the internet (as to) where he’s at,” Suits said.

With three patrol cars, Suits said two vehicles can move up and down Texas 71 using mobile radar rather than stationary radar, with one unit focusing on the Sweetwater area.

“I think we need six positions just for (Texas) 71 alone and then we need to take a hard look on what we’re going to do with (RM) 620,” he said.

Since increasing patrols along Texas 71, there have been no deadly crashes in the corridor, according to Safer 71’s first community update on Jan. 30. The document compiled the following recent improvements to Texas 71, initiated with the group’s support:

● TxDOT replaced the divider poles from Sweetwater’s Pedernales Summit to Texas 71 on Jan. 7;

● TxDOT changed the intersections on Texas 71 to only allow protected left turns from RM 620 to the Blanco County line;

● TxDOT restriped the "milled area" on Texas 71 from Serene Hills Drive to Bee Creek Road until paving can be completed this year;

● TxDOT continues to monitor, sweep and remove debris on Texas 71 as needed; and

● Travis County is reviewing the costs and capabilities to install and maintain speed display signs on Texas 71, from RM 620 to Blanco County.

The update also outlines improvement projects proposed for Texas 71, including a TxDOT traffic study to evaluate signal operations along Texas 71 from RM 620 to the Pedernales River.

“We’ve been really busy trying to educate ourselves and this community update is really about that,” Short said. “It’s really about helping the community understand all of the different players and considerations and solutions that need to be explored when we’re thinking about the concept of road safety on (Texas) 71.”