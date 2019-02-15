Mark your calendars for the exciting things that are coming and returning to Amarillo in 2019.

Amarillo will host the first district-wide robotics competition March 7-9. Hundreds of high school students will participate in the deep space themed event.

"I'd seen these things going on in Seattle and decided that we really need to start bringing these opportunities to our kids here," said Rich Gagnon, Amarillo Technology Initiative chairman. "But it was a big problem getting robotics started in Amarillo because there are no competitions here."

The Amarillo native, along with Amarillo Economic Corporation's Reagan Hales and Dwayne Higgs, Amarillo College curriculum chair, started the non-profit organization ATI to fund their goal of bringing an anchor robotics competition to Amarillo.

"We're hoping to get teams spun up at every school," Gagnon said.

To volunteer at the robotics competition, go to firstinspires.org.

One of the year's most anticipated events is the opening of Hodgetown for the inauguration of the Sod Poodles 2019 season on April 8.

"We could not be more excited about having this addition to our city. Not just because it's going to be great baseball, but even for us (at the Convention and Visitor Council because) we try to sell group tours. It's a whole new market for us."

Quandt also repeated that funding for Hodgetown comes from the Hotel Occupancy Tax.

"Not a nickel of property tax is going into the stadium," he said. "Not a nickel. I'm acutely aware of where the money is coming from."

The Sooner Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championship will leave Plainview to test Amarillo's green April 20-24.

"It's being hosted by Wayland Baptist University out of Plainview," Quandt said. "This is just another example of (us) reaching out."

The Southern Territorial and US National Cowboy Fast Draw Championships will bring 40 professional fast draw artists to compete in Amarillo June 5-9.

"This is a big deal," Quandt said, "and what fits Amarillo better than Cowboy Fast Draw?"

Nine of the 20 events the CVC touted at the inaugural Share the Love Media Lunch Friday at the Big Texan are being held at the Amarillo Civic Center. Quandt said that shows the versatility of the space and the need to reinvest in expanding it further.

The Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts will host a different type of talent on the stage when the West Texas Classic Weight Lifting and Body Competition is in town June 21-22.

"You're used to the symphony, to the ballet ... this is going to be weight lifting and the body competition on the stage of the Globe-News Center," Quandt said.

Less than a month before the Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show at the Amarillo Civic Center is the year's largest show -- the WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo from Nov. 7-10.

"That's the daddy of them all," Quandt said. "It is our champion event and it crowns champions, that's what's fun."