The Amarillo Independent School District hosted an Empty Bowls lunch to raise funds for High Plains Food Banks' Kids Cafe Friday afternoon. Held at each of the district's high schools -- Amarillo, Caprock, Palo Duro, and Tascosa -- the event was to not only raise money, but also awareness.

"Denise (Olson, AISD assistant director of fine arts), coordinated this to engage the students in childhood hunger awareness for the bowls that go unfilled, because one in four kids in the Amarillo area is food insecure," said Tina Brohlin, HPFB communications and marketing manager.

If successful, AISD’s Empty Bowls luncheon will become an annual fundraiser and service-learning project to benefit HPFB’s Kids Cafe.

Marsue Roush, AISD internal auditor, was among the first to sign up for the lunch held for faculty and friends.

"I wanted to support the school, the fine arts department, and High Plains Food Bank; they do a lot with AISD," Roush said. "I want all kids to have food. It hurts my heart to think of anybody, not just kids, but anybody in Amarillo, not having food. This is my town."

The cost of the beef stew lunch was underwritten by the school district and it was prepared by the HPFB staff; AISD culinary students made bread and corn bread. High school and middle school art students made bowls -- ceramic, knit, papier-mâché -- to represent the bowls and stomachs that go unfilled.

"There are plenty of studies that show that kids who are not receiving regular and proper nutrition don't do as well in school," Brohlin said. "It's critical that we continue to raise money for Kids Cafe because no one should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, especially a kid."

Kids Cafe, a Feeding America program offered through HPFB, operates at 12 sites in Amarillo, seven of which are on AISD campuses.

"They provide a daily nutritious after-school meal to kids that may go without," Brohlin said. "On an average day, they serve about 688 AISD students, more than 880 kids total throughout these 12 sites."

There are bowls still remaining, which Brohlin said may possibly be sold, put in an online auction or be designated as gifts for donors.

"I'm overwhelmed by the number of bowls that we have. The students' did a bang-up job," she said. "We're going to think of other ways that we can utilize these bowls for awareness or to raise money."

You can work with HPFB to host your own Empty Bowls fundraiser or help feed Amarillo's children online at hpfb.org.