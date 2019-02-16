Voters in Denison will decide on at least one contested city council race when they head to the polls in May.

City officials said Friday that two candidates had filed to run for the Place 6, At Large seat, while another candidate has thrown his hat into the ring for Place 4.

The race for Place 6 comes just one year following a protracted race for the seat that saw both a tie during the preliminary election and a runoff for the one-year term.

City Clerk Chris Wallentine said Friday morning that candidates still had until end of day to file their paperwork, but she did not expect any other candidates and had not given out any other candidate packets. In the race for Place 6, Wallentine said incumbent Rayce Guess and local pharmacist Brian Hander have filed to run this May.

The race for Place 6, which represents the entire community, started last year when then-council member Janet Gott stepped down from hear seat in order to run as mayor of Denison. This left one year unserved on her term and led to a special election to determine who would serve this final year.

When the filing period ended for the 2018 race, five candidates, including both Guess and Hander had filed to run. City officials at the time said the high number of candidates likely led to no one candidate receiving more than 50 percent of the vote, resulting in a runoff.

Planning and Zoning Chairman Charles Shearer secured his place on the ballot in the initial vote, but Hander and Guess tied for second place, leaving questions about who would be the second candidate. The city ultimately resolved the tie with a coin toss that Guess won.

Guess went on to be successful in his bid to take the Place 6 seat.

Meanwhile, the race for Place 4 may be called with only one candidate filing to run. Wallentine said by Friday morning only Robert Crawley had filed the paperwork to declare candidacy for the seat.

Place 4 is currently held by long-time council member Michael Baecht, who has spent much of the past decade on the council. Baecht announced said earlier this month that he would not be running for reelection, citing a desire to allow another generation of council members to take the seat.

“If you look at it, serving the city has been a great experience,” he said. “I felt like I’ve done a lot on Place 4, and it’s time to let new people into the seat.”