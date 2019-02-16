Three Star Memorial's seventh annual roping event kicked off Saturday in the Amarillo National Center on the Tri-State Fairgrounds. Hundreds of people from across the country come to Amarillo to compete in the open breakaway and calf roping event, including 215 just in the open breakaway category alone!

"We have ropers from probably 30 states," said Jordan Fabrizio, event coordinator. "It's a pretty big deal."

More than $75,000 in cash and prizes is at stake for the calf ropers, while the open ropers are competing for $20,000 in cash and prizes.

"The coolest thing about everything that we do is, because we're all volunteers, all of the proceeds we make goes straight back into scholarships," Fabrizio said. "We try to spread it across the board but 100 percent of it goes right back to the kids; that's in line with our mission -- growing kids in and out of the arena."

Fabrizio said the group allocates about 30 scholarships annually, each from $250-2500.

"We have a majority of Ag kids but there's getting to be a lot more business college kids too that are doing both, and I know we have a couple of nursing students," Fabrizio said.

The Canyon-based Three Star Memorial was originally established in 1996 in memoriam of Todd Fincher, Jody Hart, and CM Kuhlman who died in a car accident in. The group supports the West Texas A&M University Rodeo Program through different organizations, and in 2014, the charity became an independent non-profit organization.

"I got involved to help honor those three boys," said David Baumann, TSM committee member. "We really like to take the opportunity to help the WT students that are athletes participating in the sport of rodeo and trying to get their education. We want them to excel in the arena, but the classroom as well."

This year is the first year vendors will be at the facility during the free, hours-long event. The competition continues at 9 a.m., Sunday.`