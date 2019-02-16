We publish residential and commercial building permits in the Sunday business section each week. It is one of my favorite parts of this section to type up - there is always something new for me to write about, or confirm.

This week was no different. A cookie delivery shop seems to be coming to Lubbock, and we're getting more locations of other popular restaurants.

Tiff's Treats Cookie Delivery

A building permit suggests Tiff's Treats is opening near Texas Tech.

A permit for "alterations - Tiff's Treats Cookie Delivery" at 411 University Ave. #200 was approved earlier this month. When reached on social media, Tiff's Treats said they could not confirm the location.

Tiff's Treats makes cookies, brownies and other sweets. And they deliver. The company started in Austin 20 years ago, and is quickly adding locations.

Raising Cane's

Lubbock is getting a fourth Raising Cane's, at 5702 Fourth St., the site of a former E-Z Mart. The chicken chain has been

A 3,652 square-feet, $1.5 million building permit was recently approved by the city.

For those who haven't been, Raising Cane's has a simple menu - chicken fingers, french fries, coleslaw and Texas toast in varying combos are what you can get. The dipping sauce is pretty good, too.

The first Raising Cane's opened in Louisiana in 1996. The location on University Avenue across from Texas Tech was the first in Lubbock.

Mar y Tierra

Mexican and seafood restaurant Mar Y Tierra is opening a third restaurant, this one at the former Lone Wolf Express, 5702 19th St.

Lone Wolf closed last fall. A sign on the door read: "Closed for construction. Under new ownership and new restaurant."

Mar y Tierra opened its second location at 2531 82nd St. last February. The other location is at 1308 50th St.

Mar y Tierra serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant is known for its authentic tacos, breakfast burritos, seafood and spicy salsas.

Sarah Self-Walbrick is the business reporter at the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Have a business tip? Contact Sarah at 766-8754 or sself-walbrick@lubbockonline.com.