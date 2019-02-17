AUSTIN

City offices, facilities

closed on Monday

City of Austin administrative offices and other municipal facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day. Normal business hours will resume Tuesday.

Closures include City Council offices, City Hall and the Austin Public Library system, including Recycled Reads and the Austin History Center. All Parks and Recreation Department museums, cultural arts centers and senior centers will be closed for the holiday.

Zilker Botanical Gardens, the Austin Nature and Science Center, city-operated golf courses, year-round pools (Big Stacy, Bartholomew, Barton Springs, Deep Eddy and Springwoods) and only district recreation centers – Dittmar, Dove, Givens, Gus Garcia and Turner Roberts – will remain open regular hours Monday. The Austin Animal Center will also open regular hours.

Trash, recycling and yard trimmings collection days for Austin Resource Recovery customers will not change. The Recycle and Reuse Drop Off Center (formerly Household Hazardous Waste) will be open normal hours.

Residents looking for information about city services may call 311.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Volunteers sought

for Austin Energy festival

Austin Energy is seeking volunteers to help with the 63rd annual Austin Energy Regional Science Festival, which will run Wednesday through Saturday at the Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road.

Help is needed with registration and project set-up from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 4 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. To sign up to be a volunteer, contact Ingrid Weigand at ingrid.weigand@austinscience.org.

For more information: sciencefest.org.

GEORGETOWN

Applications due March 4

for Citizen Police Academy

Applications for the Georgetown Citizen Police Academy, an 11-week course taught by police officers and firefighters to educate residents about all aspects of the city's police and fire departments, are due by 5 p.m. March 4.

Class will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 21 through May 30, with the first class meeting in the training room of the Public Safety Operations and Training Center, 3500 D.B. Wood Road.

Classes in the academy include the code of criminal procedure, criminal and accident investigations, lethal and less-than-lethal weapons, crime scene investigations, victim services, response to resistance, officer safety and fire response.

There is no charge to attend the academy but seating is limited, and applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications are available at the training center or by emailing a request to randy.mcdonald@georgetown.org.

BUDA

Old Goforth construction

postponed until Saturday

Construction to Old Goforth Road southbound lanes between Stone Crest Boulevard and Calomel Trail has been postponed until Saturday.

The closure will last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day. Detour signs will be in place.

HAYS COUNTY

Information portal

launched for pipeline

Hays County has launched a new information portal for the Kinder Morgan Permian Highway Pipeline.

The site contains interactive maps, comments, agendas, project overviews and presentations; it can be accessed at www.co.hays.tx.us/kinder-morgan-permian-highway-pipeline.

The 42-inch natural gas buried line is planned to run from Coyanosa in West Texas to near Houston, across much of the Texas Hill Country, including Hays County.

Kinder Morgan is said to be acquiring 50-foot easements from landowners along the route as well as additional temporary construction easements to be used during construction of the pipeline.

BASTROP

County hosts meeting

on driveway standards

A public hearing on the updating of the Bastrop County driveway standards will begin at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 25 during the regularly scheduled Commissioners Court meeting.

The meeting is on the second floor of the Bastrop County Courthouse Annex, 804 Pecan St.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran Maxie Sanders of Round Rock turned 94 on Monday.

World War II, Korean and Vietnam war veteran Peter G. Gessner of Bastrop turned 91 on Tuesday.

World War II veteran Bill White of Austin turned 93 on Wednesday.

World War II veteran Ed Konetchy of Georgetown turned 93 on Friday.

World War II, Korean and Vietnam war veteran John W. Smith III of Austin turned 90 on Friday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

— American-Statesman staff