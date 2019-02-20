Potter County officials have taken the initial steps toward construction of Fire Station No. 1. The Potter County Commissioners' Court has granted approval for Parkhill, Smith & Cooper to execute architectural services for the project, which officials said would aid in the effort to determine the price tag.

"The last time we came in here and said we needed a station, we had a funding idea, but it was apparent it wasn't enough," Potter County Fire Rescue Chief Richard Lake said. "So this time we are going through the proper steps.This is our first step in the process, where we get an architect to tell us what it's going to cost. Right now we don't have the design and we're not drawing at this time."

Officials said while the price of the construction effort is currently unknown, there are estimates for $8,000 in reimbursable expenses, a $20,000 civil engineering fee and a service a contract administrative fee of $15,000.

"Those other services have to be added in there," Chris Lonning, Potter County's contract specialist said. "But I wanted to pick the architectural firm first and then have them come back and say it's going to be x-amount of dollars. We can then at that point decide we don't want to do this or that to bring costs down. We have to start somewhere and picking the firm first is the logical thing to do."

Lonning said the project would have to return to the Commission with a cost figure in order to garner approval, while noting value engineering would be among the contract features to be negotiated.

"There is always a little bit of dance when the percentage is based off of the construction cost," Commissioner Mercy Murguia said. "I'm not saying they would do this, but they obviously have an incentive. The more expensive a project becomes, that's where our cost is."