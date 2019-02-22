The Bastrop Police Department will be conducting a crash investigation on Texas 95 at Mesquite Street on Friday from 10-11 a.m.

Officials are cautioning drivers to expect minor delays.

On Feb. 10, a Bastrop High School student was killed in a crash along Texas 95 near Mesquite Street. The student was identified as 18-year-old Bailey Butler.

Police say Butler was driving southbound on Texas 95 when she drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a vehicle heading north on the highway.

Butler was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, 47-year-old Danni Anderson, who lives in Bastrop, was taken to St. David's hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Authorities have not publicly identified what caused the crash.