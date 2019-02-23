A Randall County man was arrested on Thursday on three felony counts of animal cruelty to non-livestock / or torture / or serious bodily injury. The Randall County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Wayne Keith Sheard, 49, who was booked into the Randall County Jail on the charges with a recommended bond of $10,000.

According to authorities, on Jan. 25, 2019, deputies responded to a call regarding dogs left by a former tenant in 22950 City Lake Rd., east of Canyon - noting the property's landlord reported he found three abandoned dogs after he evicted the dog’s owners. Officials said when deputies arrived they found two emaciated dogs that were still alive and one deceased Boxer, adding the dogs were malnourished and dehydrated.

Deputies removed the animals and took them to the Timbercreek Veterinary Clinic for evaluation, per authorities, and the deceased dog was taken to Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare, where a necropsy was performed. Once evaluated, the two surviving dogs were also take to AAM&W. Upon competing their investigation, officials said the case was presented to the Randall County District Attorney’s Office, where three felony warrants were issued. Officials said the surviving dogs have both gained 30 pounds each, are healthy again and are ready for adoption.