CORPUS CHRISTI - Hundreds of students from kindergarten through 12th grade completed Saturday, Feb. 23 in the Destination Imagination (DI) Tournament at the Veterans Memorial High School.

DI is a competition that challenges students to produce a creative play with creative props and no adult help.

Teams compete in technical, fine arts, scientific, engineering, community project outreach and improve challenges.

First place teams from the tournament advance to state competition. This year, the state competition will be held in Corpus Christi on March 22 and 23.

Results are as follows:

Challenge A - On Target

Elementary level

second place - Collins Parr Elementary - San Diego ISD third place - Super 6 - Thomas Elementary - Freer ISD Middle school level

second place - Poco Loco - Calallen Middle School - Calallen ISD Challenge B - Medical Mystery

Elementary Level

second place - Egg Squad - Thomas Elementary - Freer ISD fourth place - Magnificent Mem. Militia - Memorial Intermediate - Alice ISD Rainbow Leprechauns - Hillcrest Elementary School - Alice ISD Middle school level

second place - 100% Polyester - Calallen Middle School - Calallen ISD sixth place - YONDR - Bernada Jaime Junior High - San Diego ISD Challenge C - Game On

Elementary level

fourth place (tie) - High 7 Chess - Thomas Elementary - Freer ISD fifth place - Wildcat Warriors - Magee Elementary - Calallen ISD Middle school level

third place (tie) - William Adams Middle School - Alice ISD third place (tie) Team Extreme - Dubose Intermediate - Alice ISD fourth place - Spectacular Seven - William Adams Middle School - Alice ISD fifth place - MonopalDIzers - Memorial Intermediate - Alice ISD Secondary level

sixth place - Wow! - Independent Challenge D - Heads Up

Elementary Level

second place - Dominating Taco Lovers - Thomas Elementary - Freer ISD third place - Legendary Marshmallow Cats - Salazar Elementary - Alice ISD Middle school level

first place - It's The Avocados! - Seale Junior High - Robstown ISD third place - A League of Our Own - Dubose Intermediate - Alice ISD fourth place - 99 Problems but we Ain't 1 - Memorial Intermediate - Alice ISD fifth place - Alice TX Heat Wave - Memorial Intermediate - Alice ISD Secondary level

first place - DI Vinci's - Freer High School - Freer ISD second place - Owlbert & the DeInsteins - Tuloso-Midway High School - Tuloso - Midway ISD Challenge E - Monster Effects

Elementary level

second place - MonStars - Thomas Elementary - Freer ISD fourth place - Yote Predators - Hillcrest Elementary - Alice ISD fifth place - Cheesy Wonders - Collins-Parr Elementary - San Diego ISD Middle school level

second place - Falling Up the Stairs - Independent fifth place - Rowdy Roosters - William Adams Middle School - Alice ISD EXtreme

secondary level

third place - Wow! - Independent Service learning - Project Outreach - Escape artists

Elementary level

second place - Super Star Squad - Thomas Elementary - Freer ISD fifth place - Extreme Couch Potato Eating Teddy Bears - Dubose Intermediate - Alice ISD Middle school level

first place - The Offering - Freer Junior High - Freer ISD third place - DI Einsteins - Calallen Middle School - Calallen ISD sixth place - Rascals - William Adams Middle School - Alice ISD