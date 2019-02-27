Bastrop County commissioners approved an agreement Monday that will allow Gonzales County inmates to be housed in the Bastrop County jail.

Gonzales County Sheriff Matthew Atkinson made the request as his jail facility is needing nonhazardous mold remediation and a replacement of an HVAC system that has caused high levels of humidity in the building. In order to complete these repairs, he said, he’ll need to house several inmates in neighboring county jails.

The agreement will allow up to 32 inmates from Gonzales County to be housed in Bastrop County's facility at a rate of $45 per inmate per day.

The Gonzales County jail — a 96-bed facility that is required by the state to keep some unused — is often at capacity, Atkinson said.

“We house out often, because the way my population runs I’m pretty full all the time,” he said.

The vacancies created by the agreement with Bastrop County will allow him to shuffle around inmates while he does HVAC work and mold remediation in phases.

“We just need a little space,” he said. “The more cells I can clear out, the quicker I can get it done.”

It’s an opportune time to take in additional inmates at the Bastrop County jail, officials said. The county's jail population is below its average of 300 inmates. As of last week, the jail was housing 276 inmates, Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said. The facility is also housing a below average number of federal prisoners, for which the county receives $60 per day per inmate. So the daily housing payments that come with the Gonzales County inmates will be a welcome temporary revenue stream, Cook said.

Bastrop County also has a similar interlocal agreement with Fayette County. Currently, the only other transferred inmate the Bastrop County jail is housing is Shazizz Mateen, who is being held on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot a Fayette County sheriff’s deputy in the face Nov. 1, officials said.

“We do these (inmate transfers) periodically,” Cook said. “Sometimes, a hurricane will come in and someone’s got to transfer, so we’ll do an agreement and hold their prisoners.”

Gonzales County also has agreements with DeWitt, Guadalupe and Wilson counties and frequently turns to them during times of overflow. “We’ve been floating pretty close to maximum (capacity) since 2013,” Atkinson said. “That’s just a combination of caseloads. Mostly these are folks that are sitting in jail on pretrial, waiting to go to district court or are coming back from district court.”

Atkinson said he expects the transfers to begin in mid- to late-March and is unsure how long those inmates will be housed in Bastrop County.