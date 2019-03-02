The day before the Region I-4A basketball tournament, Estacado coach Tony Wagner said he believed he had the best set of guards in West Texas. On Friday night, the Decatur defense met the challenge they presented.

No. 5 Decatur held No. 11 Estacado below 28 percent shooting from the field and beat the Matadors 52-46 in a Region I-4A semifinal at the Rip Griffin Center. Decatur has won 16 games in a row, holding all 16 opponents under 50 points and limited the Mats to their third-lowest point total of the season.

"They were tough. They were good," Wagner said. "They played really well — disciplined on offense and defense.

"We struggled to score tonight for some reason, but a lot of it probably due to their defense. They played really good man defense — aggressive, hard, tough. They were just a little better."

Wilson Hicks, a 6-foot-3 senior, scored 18 points for Decatur (36-3), which will face Levelland (21-12) for the regional title at 6 p.m. Saturday. Estacado (22-10) ended on its first loss in 16 games.

Alijah Willard, a 6-4 sophomore, had 12 points and six rebounds for the Mats, but the Eagles did about as well as a team can do on the Mats' scorers. Donald Young, Matthew Simpson and Dre Conwright, all of whom average in double digits, scored nine, nine and seven, respectively, and were a combined 9 of 30 from the field.

One stat that jumped out was Estacado's 3-point shooting: 1 for 12. Conwright made six 3s on Tuesday in an 84-52 victory against Pampa, and he and Young each average two 3s a game.

"I think tonight they played a lot tougher than what we usually play," Young said. "We didn't come out with the energy we've come out in past games. We just didn't play as a team."

Decatur built leads of 23-10 and 25-12 in the second quarter. The Mats' one 3 all night, by Conwright from the left wing, narrowed the gap to 29-26. That fired up the Estacado crowd and prompted a Decatur timeout at 4:41 in the third quarter.

But the Eagles stemmed the tide. Less than two minutes later, Conwright went to the bench with his fourth foul, and the 5-10 senior fouled out only 44 seconds into the fourth quarter.

"He plays really tough for us, makes a lot of shots for us — big shots at big moments," Wagner said, "so it hurt when he fouled out. But all year long, we've played a lot of kids and had enough to overcome those situations. Today, for some reason, we just weren't making shots."

Down 47-39 with under five minutes to go, Estacado made a five-point run with two free throws from Willard, a layup from Simpson and one of two free throws from Young. Simpson drew a foul on his bucket, but didn't convert the three-point play.

Within 47-44, however, the Mats came up empty on their next three possessions with a turnover, a charging foul and a missed 3, allowing Decatur to open it back up to 52-44.

"You run into those situations where you're not making shots, where you've got to do other things," Wagner said. "We held a great team to 47, 49 points for the most part. If we score the way we normally score, we'd be fine."



REGION I-4A TOURNAMENT

at Rip Griffin Center

Semifinal

DECATUR 52, ESTACADO 46

DECATUR — Rieger 2 5-8 9, Harris 2 2-2 6, Southard 3 3-3 9, Hicks 7 1-3 18, Chavana 1 2-5 4, Harris 0 2-2 2, Young 0 0-0 0, Read 1 0-0 2, Tibbels 0 2-4 2. Totals 16 17-27 52.

ESTACADO — Rollison 0 3-4 3, Young 3 3-4 9, Willard 3 6-8 12, Conwright 2 2-2 7, Murray 1 2-3 4, Simpson 4 1-3 9, Avery 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Diaz 0 2-2 2, Dobbins 0 0-0 0, LInzsey 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 19-26 46.

Decatur;19;10;10;13;—;52

Estacado;10;12;10;14;—;46

3-point goals: Decatur 3 (Hicks 3), Estacado 1 (Conwright). Total fouls: Decatur 25, Estacado 22. Fouled out: Conwright. Rebounds: Decatur 29 (Harris 10), Estacado 26 (Simpson 7). Assists: Decatur 10 (Harris 4), Estacado 5 (Conwright, Murray, Young, Rollison, Simpson). Steals: Decatur 11 (Harris 3, Rieger 3), Estacado 14 (Murray 5). Turnovers: Decatur 26, Estacado 17. Records: Decatur 36-3, Estacado 22-10.