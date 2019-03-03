The Lubbock economy finished 2018 strong, according to a monthly report from Lubbock National Bank released Wednesday, and is expected to keep it up through 2019.

The cycle of economic growth has continued for over seven years now, over which time the Lubbock Economic Index has improved by over 31 percent, according to the report.

The fourth quarter of 2018 brought particularly robust data points. Spikes in general spending and housing contributed to the solid end to the year, the report states.

There is no reason to believe the local economy will see much difference in 2019, said Chip Gilmour and Randy Laycock, both senior vice presidents at Lubbock National Bank. But, there are some factors they said they will be keeping an eye on.

Gilmour said international trade and looming federal funding concerns have impacted the national economy, and could be seen at the local level.

"Government is always a huge question mark," Gilmour said. "There's a lot of inconsistencies going on in Washington, D.C. that could have a ripple effect across the country."

Laycock said he is concerned about the dry winter West Texas had, and how it will affect local farmers. Lubbock received 6.16 inches of precipitation in the last quarter of 2018, according to the National Weather Service.

"I think one of the concerns for this year is our rainfall total," Laycock said. "Farming and cotton - that's very important for our economy. We really need moisture."

Lubbock's economy is consistently steady, they said, and they hope it continues.

Retail sales

Likely boosted by holiday purchases, general real spending per sales tax receipts was up nearly 13 percent in December compared to the same month in 2017.

Spending was up 7 percent for the fourth quarter of the year, and 3 percent annually.

In December, fourth quarter and annual spending totals were all records for those time periods, according to the report.

Auto purchases

The amount spent on vehicles was flat for December, but up a decent amount for the year.

Fourth quarter real auto spending was up 3 percent over the previous year, and 7 percent for the year. Auto sales were up considerably in 2017, making the increase even more substantial.

A total of over $828 million was spent on auto purchases in Lubbock in 2018.

Lodging and flights

The measured traveling and hospitality sectors posted considerable gains for the year.

As of November, over $97 million was spent on hotel/motel accommodations, up 7 percent year-to-date.

The number of travelers going through Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport was up 5 percent, with a total of 458,166 enplanements.

Construction

Despite an impressive end to the year, building permit activity trended down all of 2018 after a record-breaking 2017.

The value of all building permits was $121.6 million in December, a statistically high amount. Permit valuations were up by over 70 percent for the last three months of the year, according to the report.

New housing construction was down over 8 percent. Over 1,200 single-family residence building permits were issued last year.

Real building permit activity finished the year down by 31 percent compared to the 2017 annual total.

Home sales

Home sales numbers were up for December, the last quarter and the year.

The 316 closed home sales in December marked a new record for the month. Fourth quarter sales were also up, and the number of homes sold in Lubbock in 2018 exceeded 4,300.

The average monthly home sales price topped $200,000 most of the year. The 2018 annual average price was 6 percent higher than in 2017.

Unemployment

The average unemployment rate was 3 percent for the year, based on preliminary estimates.

Year-over-year employment growth reached 3 percent in December for the first time in 2018 at an estimated 153,800 jobs, an improvement of 4,500 jobs compared to the December 2017 estimate, reads the report.

Oil and gas

The price for a barrel of oil was $53.33 in November.

The value of oil production was up around 37 percent, at $5.75 million through November.

Agriculture

The price for cotton was up 4 percent, to 71.63 cents per pound, in November.

Cattle prices were down around 6 percent at $114.38 per head.