Interstate 35 (Hays County): The right lane on the frontage roads will be closed in both directions between the Comal County line and Centerpoint Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Tuesday night.

Interstate 35 (Travis County): The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Barwood Park and Powell Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane will be closed in both directions between U.S. 290 and U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound left two lanes will be closed between U.S. 183 and St. Johns Avenue from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Various closures on the southbound frontage road between St. Edwards Drive and Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and may be reduced to one lane Wednesday if needed. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between the William Cannon Drive exit and Boggy Creek Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. One lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed either side of Nelms Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed at Braker Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Wednesday. The exits to westbound U.S. 290/Texas 71 will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 290 will be closed through April 10.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): The left lane on the frontage roads in both directions will be closed at County Road 305 in Jarrell through April.

U.S. 183: The south-to-north turnaround at Manor Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between U.S. 290 and Manor/Springdale Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reduced to one left lane on the northbound frontage road between TechniCenter Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/FM 969 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Interstate 35 and Carver Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays until further notice. The southbound right lane will be closed between Bolm Road and Montopolis Drive from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Clock Tower Drive and Gessner Drive through March 15.

U.S. 290: The right lane on the westbound frontage road will be closed between Manchaca Road and Packsaddle Pass from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The westbound left two lanes will be closed between Interstate 35 and South First Street from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The westbound left two lanes will be closed between South First Street and Manchaca Road from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The westbound right two lanes will be closed between I-35 and South First Street from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The ramp from I-35 and the Congress and South First Street exits will also be closed. Reduced to one left lane on the westbound frontage road between Manchaca Road and Packsaddle Pass from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Texas 29 (Liberty Hill): The westbound right lane will be closed across County Road 200 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through March 15.

Texas 71: Reduced to one westbound left lane between Spirit of Texas Drive and U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 130: The southbound right lane will be closed for 1,000 feet either side of FM 969 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The northbound left lane will be closed between U.S. 290 and Howard Lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The southbound left lane will be closed between FM 969 and Harold Green Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Alternating southbound closures either side of Harold Green from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The southbound right lane will be closed after the Parmer Lane exit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound exit to U.S. 290 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; use the Parmer Lane exit and follow the frontage road.

Loop 397: Various closures in both directions over U.S. 79 on the west side of Taylor from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Spur 158 (North Austin Avenue): Various closures in both directions between N. Myrtle Street and Interstate 35 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

FM 734-Parmer Lane: Multiple closures in both directions under Texas 130 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Various closures in both directions between Dallas Drive and Loop 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The eastbound left turn lanes will be closed at McCallen Pass and at Tech Ridge Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

FM 969: The eastbound right lane will be closed between Oak Street and Blue Bluff Road through May. The westbound right lane will be closed between FM 973 and Imperial Drive until further notice.

FM 1626: The southbound right lane will be closed between Jerrys Lane and Elm Grove Lane from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Reduced to one lane in each direction between Lewis Lane and Bliss Spillar Road until further notice.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): The eastbound right lane will be closed between Beaver Trail and Walsh Tarlton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The eastbound right lane will be closed between Camp Craft Road and Westbank Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The westbound right lane will be closed between Westbank Drive and Buckeye Trail from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday (weather permitting).

Bliss Spillar Road: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car near Texas 45 construction from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just west of U.S. 183 through May.

Boyce Lane: Closed at Harris Branch until June.

Clock Tower Drive: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Norwood Park Drive.

Eastgate Drive: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road and Smith Road.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road and Gardner Road.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 through April. Detour via Patton Avenue.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 through April.

Smith Road: Closed at U.S. 183 until April. Detour via Eastgate Boulevard.

St. Johns Avenue: Reduced to one lane each way across Interstate 35 until further notice.

TechniCenter Drive: Closed east of U.S. 183 until April 20. Posted detour via Central Avenue.

Thompson Lane: The westbound right turn lane will be closed at U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 until April. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed between Lynch Lane and U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Montopolis Drive or Riverside Drive.

William Cannon Drive: The westbound right turn lane will be closed at Interstate 35 until March 15.