Randall High School has been selected to participate in an academic endeavor designed to inspire students to pursue computer science careers. Canyon Independent School District officials gathered with school personnel at the high school's west campus to unveil specifics of the Amazon Future Engineer program, which is described as a comprehensive childhood to career initiative that seeks to prepare students for a technologically driven world.

Via Amazon Future Engineer program funding, officials said Randall High School will offer Computer Science courses through curriculum provider Edhesive - providing student with an opportunity to embrace preparatory lessons, tutorials, as well as a fully sequenced and paced digital curriculum. Additionally, teachers will receive professional development while live online support will be accessible to students and teachers each day of the week. Edhesive officials said the effort's mission to dramatically increase access to the highest-quality STEM and computer science courses has reached more than 1,000 schools in 48 states nationwide.

Intro to Computer Science, AP Computer Science Principles and AP Computer Science A – Java are among the course offerings, per Monday's announcement. The full-year courses, which officials said serve schools in 48 states, are crafted to aid students in developing understanding of how technology and computer science can impact their future by providing a new career path and opportunities.

According to Edhesive statistics, students who take AP Computer Science in high school are eight times more likely to enroll in computer science courses in college while women who demonstrate an interest in Computer Science in high school are 10 times more likely to major in the field of study in college. Additionally, Edhesive maintains computing jobs are the number one source of new wages in the United States.