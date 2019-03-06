10 a.m. update: It's still pretty chilly outside, but a freeze warning for Travis, Bastrop, Hays, Caldwell and Williamson counties has ended, forecasters said.

Temperatures at Camp Mabry have so far climbed to 46 degrees and forecasters expect temperatures to rise 10 degrees by 3 p.m.

Wednesday forecast for Austin: The day will start with a freeze warning before warming up to temperatures in the mid-50s and sunny skies, the National Weather Service said.

A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for the Austin metro area, including Travis, Bastrop, Hays, Caldwell and Williamson counties, and the neighboring Hill Country to the west. But this should be the last time you'll have to bundle up and protect your plants, pets and pipes, at least for a long while, forecasters said.

Temperatures in Austin should climb to 56 degrees during the day under mostly sunny skies.

In the evening, it will be mostly cloudy as temperatures drop to an overnight low of 47 degrees, forecasters said.

Temperatures will continue to rise for the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 70. South wind blowing 5 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 75. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40 percent chance of rain and a low around 64. South-southeast wind will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and a high near 78. South wind blowing 10 to 15 mph will become west-northwest in the afternoon. Mostly clear at night with a 40 percent chance of rain and a low around 51.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 70. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20 percent chance of rain and a low around 53.

Monday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and a high near 63. Cloudy at night with a 40 percent chance of rain and a low around 56.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and a high near 73.