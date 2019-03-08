New ‘Diary Anne Frank' at LCT

“The Diary of Anne Frank” -- specifically, a new adaptation co-written by Wendy Kesselman, Albert Hackett and Frances Goodrich -- will have its final performance at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Lubbock Community Theatre, 4230 Boston Ave. Direction is by Jay C. Brown, with Alyssa Steward cast in the title role.

The story: Anne Frank confronts her changing life and its horrors while hiding from Nazis for two years in a concealed storage attic. She writes, “When I write, I shake off all my cares. But I want to achieve more than that. I was to be useful and bring enjoyment to all people, even those I’ve never met. I want to go on living even after my death.”

Reserved seats are $20 for the general public, $15 for seniors and students, and $5 for student rush tickets five minutes prior to the play beginning.

Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 749-2416 or visiting online lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ on stage

The Will of the Wind Productions theatrical presentation of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” with Christopher Sergel adapting the Harper Lee novel for the stage, will have its final performance at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Firehouse Theatre at LHUCA, 511 Ave. K.

Direction is by Joshua Aguirre and Ronnie D. Miller. Scenic and lighting design are by Christopher Rogers. Aguirre also is sound designer.

The cast includes David Mitchell as Atticus Finch, Holly Coppola as Scout Finch, Grant Pike as Jeremy Finch, Robert Spencer as Tom Robinson, Griffin Kimble as Mayella Ewell, Patrick Jones as Bob Ewell and Andrew Rasa as Arthur "Boo" Radley.

Reserved seats are $33.50 (including fees) for the March 2 gala performance, and $22.75 (including fees) for all other performances. Discounted price for those in groups of 10 is $17.75 (includes fees) Tickets can be purchased online in advance at willofthewind.org, with limited tickets also sold at the door.

Globetrotters plan yet another visit

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will make a return appearance at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the United Supermarkets Arena, 1701 Indiana Ave.

A limited number of courtside seats are $106.50. Reserved seats are $90.50, 52.75, $44.25, $36.50 and $31 (includes service charges). Those buying game tickets also can purchase a Magic Pass for $24, which includes pre-game activities.

The Globetrotters have made available videos of their five Guinness Records, on youtube at //youtu.be/voA_VeyNTNI and on downloadable video at //goo.gl/UjE7eC. At each Globetrotters game, there are a minimum of 20 opportunities before, during and after the event where fans can interact directly with the team’s stars. Those stars now include Ant Atkinson, Hi Lite Bruton, Bull Bullard, Cheese Chisholm, Firefly Fisher, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Big Easy Lofton, and female stars Torch George, Hope Green and TNT Lister.

Tickets are on sale at Select-A-Seat outlets at Amigo’s Supermarket, Dollar Western Wear, Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, Market Street, Ralph’s Records and United Supermarkets. Call 770-2000 for more details.

Jay Boy Adams, Zenobia bring sound to Cactus

Jay Boy Adams with Zenobia and Mister Sister will present their special brand of music, "Tell it Like It Is," at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave.

Special guests will be Don Caldwell and Mike Carraway.

Tickets for the event are $25 for floor and balcony reserved seating and a limited number of box seats at $50 that include concessions.

Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com. For more information, call the Cactus at 762-3233.

Spring Jam comes to civic center

Soul Dynasty & Xperience Jxn Entertainment present ”Spring Jam” at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

Performing live will be Willie Clayton, J-Wonn & The Legacy Band, TK SOUL, Coldrank-Chocolate Drop.

Tickets are on sale at Select-A-Seat outlets and online. For more information, call (601) 421-2022.

Ragtown stages 'Elijah: Clash of the Prophets'

Ragtown Gospel Theater in Post, is performing "Elijah: Clash of the Prophets" at 3 p.m. each Saturday in March, as well as April 6-7, April 13-14, and a final performance on Saturday, April 20.

According to the theater's website: Ahab is the king of Israel, but his wife, the evil pagan queen, Jezebel, has lured him into worship of her pagan god, Ba’al. Following their king, virtually all of Israel has turned away from the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Jezebel has sought out and killed all of God’s prophets, leaving only Elijah. God tells Elijah to challenge the 450 prophets of Ba’al to a contest to demonstrate which is the true God of Israel. Boldly, and humorously, Elijah taunts the prophets and ridicules their antics to compel their false gods to reveal whatever power they supposedly have.

"We get a revealing look at perhaps the most intriguing of all the prophets in the Bible, culminating in a jarring display of the awesome power of God. If you loved Saint John and the Televangelist, you’re going to want to see Elijah…Clash of the Prophets."

Tickets for the production are $22 for adults and $10 for children and may be purchased online at ragtown.com. Discounts are available for groups of 12 or more. For more information and to book a group, call the theater at 1-877-RAGTOWN (724-8696).

LHUCA hosts folklorico showcase

"Her Story and One Legacy" will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at the LHUCA Firehouse Theater, 511 Ave. K.

The free evening will feature a lecture, Q&A and film screening by Amalia Viviana Basanta Hernandez, artistic director of Ballet de Mexico de Amalia Hernandez.

On Sunday, Ballet de Mexico Master Class Showcase, hosted by LHUCA, will be presented at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Headlining the showcase is Mariachi Mexico Lindo and Master Class participants. Also featured will be Baila! Baila! from Albuquerque, N.M.; Roy Lozano's Ballet Folklorico de Tejas, from Austin; and Lubbock High Ballet Folklorico de Oro.

Tickets for the showcase are $10 and are available online at Select-A-Seat, at the civic center box office, or by calling (806) 755-2242. Proceeds benefit Raices Compania de Danza.

GWTW marks 80th anniversary with special screening

One of the most revered motion pictures of all-time, "Gone With the Wind," is marking its 80th anniversary this year. As part of Fathom Events, the classic is being shown on Lubbock big screens for a limited time.

Movies 16 Lubbock, 5721 58th St., will show the multi-Oscar winning picture at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 and Monday, March 18. Each showing includes an intermission.

Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Olivia de Havilland, Leslie Howard and Hattie McDaniel star in this classic epic of the American South.

Tickets for the showings are $11.50 for adults, $10.50 for students and seniors, and $9.50 for children. Tickets may be purchased in advance at fathomevents.com or through Cinemark theaters.

'One Night of Queen' promises to rock the Cactus

"One Night of Queen," a top, world-touring Queen tribute band, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave.

Featuring Gary Mullen, in 2002 along with the band The Works, Mullen began touring to pay tribute to rock legends Queen. Since May 2002, Mullen and The Works have performed throughout the UK, USA, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand to sell-out audiences.

This arena-style show will feature a pit area at the base of the Cactus stage. General admission tickets will be standing only in the pit area inside barricade.

There will be 50 general admission tickets available for $45 each. The first four rows of seating (rows A, B, C and D) will be $40 per seat. The remaining floor, including ADA and rows E-K, will be $35 per ticket. Standard balcony tickets are $30 and a limited number of balcony box seats are available for $70, which includes concession.

Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com. For more information, call the Cactus at 762-3233.

Moonlight Musical slates auditions for 'Mamma Mia!'

Lubbock Moonlight Musicals is hosting auditions for a summer production of "Mamma Mia!"

Dates and times for the auditions are 7-10 p.m. on Friday, March 22, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. Call backs will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 23.

Those interested should send an email to auditions@moonlightmusicals.com and include up to three available times. Moonlight Musicals will contact prospective cast members to schedule their audition.

For more information on the list of characters to be cast, go to moonlightmusicals.org.

Bodytraffic dance troupe performs at Tech

Los Angeles contemporary dance company Bodytraffic has been named the company of the future by the Joyce Theatre Foundation, and named Best of Culture by the Los Angeles Times. Bodytraffic will perform at 7 p.m. March 22 at the Allen Theatre in the Tech Student Union Building on campus. Its appearance is part of the 2018-19 Tech Presidential Lecture and Performance Series.

With its versatile repertoire, the company is internationally recognized as bridging new audiences and experienced dance enthusiasts with works by today’s most distinctive choreographic voices.

General admission tickets are $20 (includes service charge).

Tickets are on sale at the Select-A-Seat outlets at Amigo’s Supermarket, Dollar Western Wear, Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, Market Street, Ralph’s Records and United Supermarkets. Texas Tech students receive one free ticket with a valid student ID only at the Tech Student Union’s east information desk. Call 770-2000 for more details.

McDonald, Caldwell Kids salute Texas artists

A Salute to Texas Stars will feature Lubbock native and lead singer of the multi-platinum recording group Lonestar Richie McDonald and the Caldwell Kids March 22 and 23 at the Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave.

Shows both nights will begin at 7:30 p.m., and feature music by Texas artists who have gone on to super stardom.

McDonald will also offer a free seminar for the West Texas music community, to discuss his successful journey in the music business and offer tips and advice to aspiring artists. The event is at 3 p.m. March 23, also at the Cactus Theater.

Tickets for the concerts are priced at $25 (ages 13 and older), $12.50 (12 and under), and $50 for limited balcony box seats. They are available on the Cactus Theater website or by calling (806) 762-3233.

1962 'To Kill a Mockingbird' at Movies 16

The 1962 classic film drama "To Kill a Mockingbird” -- with Horton Foote's screenplay directed by Robert Mulligan and based on the 1960 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee -- will be screened at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. March 24, and again at noon and 7 p.m. March 27, at Movies 16, 5721 58th St.

The movie won three Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Gregory Peck. It was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, but lost to "Lawrence of Arabia."

The ticket prices at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, and at noon Wednesday, are $7.04 for the general public age 12 and older, and $6.22 for children age 11 and younger and seniors age 62 and older. The 7 p.m. Wednesday ticket prices are $8.93 for the general public age 12 and older, and $6.22 for children age 11 and younger and seniors age 62 and older. Prices include tax.

Call 796-2804 for more information.

Queen of Bluegrass in concert at Cactus

Rhonda Vincent, deemed the Queen of Bluegrass by the Wall Street Journal, will be live at the Cactus Theater at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24.

Breaking a stereotypical image, Vincent takes the stage in designer gowns and stilettos, in a take-charge manner.

Vincent and her band, The Rage, are the most award-winning band in Bluegrass music history, with more than 100 awards.

Tickets are $50 for front row and a meet and greet with the band; $40 for rows A-D of the floor; $30 for remaining seven floor rows; $25 for standard balcony; and $60 for limited box seats, which include concessions.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call the Cactus at 762-3233.