Amarillo city officials said the inaugural Buy the Way campaign was so successful, efforts are underway to continually enhance the initiative. Officials said Buy the Way empowers local entrepreneurs, creates jobs to keep taxes low, contributes to a better quality of life and enhances local economic growth.

"We had a meeting last week and two areas we want to focus on this next year is building upon our initial outreach engagement level, which was with individuals and shoppers, and expanding Lovin' Local," Amarillo City Council member Elaine Hays said. "We want to reach out more intentionally to our local businesses. We want to pull them into the concept that wherever possible, they are buying their inventory locally as well and the impact it has. We're going to be doing an outreach to our top 10 to 20 employers in the city, and I know of lot of those businesses already do this, but it's again a reminder and effort to expand what's been done."

The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce said more than 1,700 members provide products and services in practically every type of category while noting local merchant patronage is essential to the success and growth of local businesses. While acknowledging it is not practical to expect consumers to never shop online, the organization said it would like to raise even greater awareness of the importance of what dollars spent locally do to increase local sales tax money that helps fund vital services while not raising local property taxes.

Meanwhile, Hays said the city also wants to continue the momentum created during the Lovin' Local program.

"We had a citywide competition where shoppers could post (via social media) and win a prize," she said. "We just want to build that. I would love to see an event built around it here in Amarillo."