How totally ‘80s is the CNN South by Southwest party house at 88 Rainey Street?

Awesomely! Like, bodaciously! It is tubular and gnarly!

For about five whole minutes.

Then the sense that the original cable news network is grasping at empty nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake begins to create a Cold War in your heart for which there will be no Perestroika.

The idea is that this is the CNN event that will remind you that back in 1980, CNN got to video news first -- before Vice, before Fox News, before the New York Times signed a deal for a globetrotting FX/Hulu TV show.

Signage at the CNN Clubhouse reads “The Original CNN 1980” in neon colors. It’s of a piece with the rest of the decor, a garish Hypercolorscape of Glo Sticks, human-sized Rubik’s cubes, snacks food colored to wrongful death and out-of-place Keith Haring wallpaper.

It’s as if the prom committee failed to pick a theme until three days before the dance and Amazon Primed its way through all the bake sale money.

It is hard to blame CNN for trying to trumpet its longevity in the face of a crumbling news industry.

But as in previous years, CNN’s SXSW message is muddled and the mission unclear. Is CNN trying to show how important it has been for nearly 40 years? Why not show video clips of key news events of that first decade? Is it to tell viewers that CNN is just as relevant now then it was in the 1980s? That’s not what the blaring synth oldies and CNN-branded neon Solo cups say.

The saving grace might have been DJ sets from Biz Markie (“You! You got what I neeeeeed!”) and Rev Run that played the obligatory Flock of Seagulls and A-Ha hits. Weirdly, it wasn’t until Markie ages that very not-‘80s song “Hey Ya!” that people got up and danced. But it’s hard to fault a set that includes a brain-bending transition from Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” to Stevie Wonder’s “Part Time Lover.” Radical!

The Clubhouse, full of food tray treats and sweet libations, felt a little like CNN itself: There again as always, but a little too on the nose and thirsty for attention.

(Full disclosure: years ago, I wrote some tech columns for CNN.com. I’m thirsty, too.)