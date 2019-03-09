ROBSTOWN - A Corpus Christi teenager was killed three miles north of Robstown in a single vehicle accident on Sunday evening.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the fatal crash that claimed the life of 18-year-old Justin Dylan Franco. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley, preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Ford Mustang GT occupied by five people was traveling west on County Road 48 and for unknown reasons veered off the roadway to the right and struck a cement culvert.

Franco and three of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle upon impact. The front passenger in the mustang was wearing a seatbelt and was not ejected.

Three male teen passengers, ages 18 and 19, were taken by ground to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi with serious injuries.

The front passenger teen was transported by ground to Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi with serious injuries.

DPS reminds everyone to buckle up in a motor vehicle, in the event that a crash takes place, you won’t be thrown from the vehicle and possible killed or injured severely.

DPS Troopers are further investigating the fatality crash.