Life Challenge of Amarillo's annual banquet is not your ordinary feeding fundraiser. The fourth annual biblical banquet's purpose is to showcase the lives the group helps to save; they do that in prayer and performance.

"This year our theme is Road to Freedom, and we really wanted the students that are in the program getting set free from drug and alcohol addiction to be the main speaker per se, so people can see the success that Life Challenge is having," said Daniel Spitler, LCA lead pastor and executive director. "These guys are changing their lives -- they're getting off of drugs and alcohol, they're becoming fathers, husbands, and sons (again); their families are being restored, and they're becoming productive members of society."

Guests at the banquet received stones with the names of men who have been in the LCA program or are currently in its program, so that may call them by name as they pray for them.

Spitler, along with his wife, Tracy, has been at the helm of LCA for seven years. He said he knows all too well about the transition the men they rehabilitate are going through.

"I was involved with drugs and alcohol myself, and I got set free," he said. "I've just got to get them all free; as many of them that want help, I want to help."

LCA has had a foothold in Amarillo, helping adult men recover from drug and alcohol abuse for 37 years.

"The only requirement is you've got to want help," Daniel Spitler said. "We ask for an intake fee of $750, but as long as I've been the director, we've never turned anybody down for a lack of funds. If they want help, they can come get it."

"It's not cheap (to run our program)," said LCA Campus Pastor Ed Garner. "Men walk through our gates sometimes with only the shirt on their back -- we house them, we feed them, (and) sometimes clothe them."

The Christian-based rehabilitation service partnered with Adult and Teen Challenge USA, who have been in the area for 60 years, Spitler said. LCA currently has 17 men in its first phase, a 12-month residential program, and 10 men in its second phase, a graduate phase focusing on societal reintegration.

"The first step is they've got to know they need help. The second step, when they're broken, they need love and they need grace, and that's what we show them," Spitler said.

Other components of the program include fellowship meals, basic biblical principals and topical application for tribulations such as anger management, failure, and being a good Christian.

"We teach them to walk biblical truth practically in their lives," he said.

Spitler said in addition to doubling its bed count, the program hopes to expand its residential recovery services to include women.

"We have a passion for a women's center here in Amarillo," he said. "(Amarillo has) the Downtown Women's Center, which is a very good program, but we believe a biblical-based program, for another option, is necessary in Amarillo. It takes a community to help people."

LCA has six full-time staffers and 14 volunteer pastors and laypeople helping to change the lives of men through biblical addiction recovery.

Despite LCA's nearly four decades in the area, Spitler said the organization still seems invisible.

"I'm convinced there are people (in Amarillo) that don't know Life Challenge exists," he said. "You can't give to a ministry that you don't know exists. Life Challenge is here if you'd like to partner with us, (and) if you have a loved one that needs help, there's a program in Amarillo that uses a biblical method that's been proven with over a 75 percent success rate."

Go to the website, lifechallengeofamarillo.com to donate online or through text, you can mail checks to 6500 Hope Road, 79119, or call 806-352-0385 for more information.