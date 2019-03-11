The Amarillo Police Department recognized Officers Matthew Wingate, Matthew Brown and Michael Cote for the department's Feather in Your Cap Friday weekly accolade series.

On Feb. 9, Wingate was dispatched to the 2000 block of Paramount Boulevard on a burglary call. While speaking with the business owner and determining what was missing, Wingate was told about other property that was stolen from a nearby construction site.

Later in his shift, the business owner called Wingate back to show him a video. From this video, the business owner and Wingate were able to determine the location of a possible suspect. Wingate was met by Brown, and the two made contact with the suspects. During their conversation, the officers observed some of the stolen property.

Cote arrived on scene, and they held all parties while a search warrant was secured. Sgt. Gary Nabors assisted with the search warrant; the officers were able to search and recover most of the items taken from the business and also the construction site nearby.

This investigation resulted in the arrest of the subject and the recovery of several thousand dollars worth of property and equipment. Without Wingate, Brown and Cote, this could have been a significant loss for the businesses.