Deputies uncovered $1,520,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Highway 281 between Ben Bolt and Premont Friday morning, according to the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department.

The JWC interdiction team conducted the traffic stop on a red SUV. When the deputy approached the female driver, whose name has not been released due to pending investigation, and became suspicious of her story.

The woman gave the deputies consent to search her vehicle.

During the search, deputies located modifications made in two of the speaker boxes. Inside the speakers were bundles of methamphetamine that totaled to 76 pounds, according to the department.

The driver was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.