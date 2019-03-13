Things to do

• The Corpus Christi Monster Truck Wars are Saturday at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown Saturday. The event featureswoerld famous Outlaw, El Loco Oso, Sheriff and Carolina Crusher. The event also features Quad Wars, which includes Team Texas vs. Team Mexico.

CALENDAR

March 23-24 — The Saxes Gun Show is coming to the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds March 23 and 24. For over 20 years, SAXET Gun Shows have been the landmark gun and outdoor product trade shows for south and central Texas. Our shows are consistently filled to capacity with a huge variety of firearms, accessories, ammunition, knives, tactical gear, hunting and target sports products, worthwhile organizations and much, much more. We’ve worked hard to bring you the solid, reputable vendors that you deserve and expect

EVENTS

Seeking Volunteers

• Odyssey HealthCare of Corpus Christi, a hospice, is seeking volunteers in the Alice area. All training will be done in Alice. Call Sandra Brown at 361-992-2700 for information.

Volunteers needed

• The CHRISTUS Spohn Hospice and Palliative Care program is seeking volunteers to visit terminally ill patients, provide respite for the caregiver and run errands for the families in the area. Call volunteer coordinator Susana Beltran at 361-994-3450 or 800-371-0115 for

information.

Area Agency on Aging

• The Area Agency on Aging is seeking outgoing volunteers to advocate and recruit for advocates for nursing home residents. Call 1-800-817-5743 for information.

Victims of Crime Program

• Confidential services for victims in Hidalgo, Cameron, Willacy, Starr, Brooks, Jim Hogg, Zapata, Duval, Jim Wells and Kleberg counties. Contact Cynthia Arevalo at 361-325-5604 ext.

5. For victims that have been affected by violent crimes.

Connecting Kids to Coverage

• Connecting Kids to Coverage campaign to apply for affordable or no-cost health, dental and vision insurance. CHIP and Medicaid on-site application assistance at 1-855-727-3647. Locations in Alice, Sinton, Laredo, Falfurrias and Corpus Christi.

Adoption Agency

• Spaulding for Children, a no-fee adoption agency, seeks loving families to adopt special needs children. For more information call 361-850-8200, or visit www.spauldingforchildren.org.