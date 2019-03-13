Two communities were struck with tragedy this past week when students from Tuloso-Midway were involved in a single vehicle accident and a Calallen senior passed away from a brain aneurysm. The rollover accident occurred on Friday night and left one senior dead and four others seriously injured. The crash occurred three miles north of Robstown and involved a 2008 Ford Mustang.

Five seniors were in riding in the car when it veered off the road for unknown reasons. The driver, 18-year-old Justin Dylan Franco, was killed instantly. The other four passengers were transported to the hospital and are recovering. According to Texas Department of Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley, alcohol was a factor in the crash and the crash is still under investigation.

Benefits are being held for the young men, to help pay for funeral and recuperation costs. Burger plates are being sold on Saturday, March 16 at Tuloso-Midway High School, near the stadium. The cost is $7 and plates will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The next Saturday, March 23, Church of Hope will be hosting a barbecue benefit as well, beginning at 11 a.m.

Alivia Adair, Calallen High School senior, also passed away last week from a brain aneurysm. According to Facebook post, those contributing to a GoFundMe page set up in her name are being asked not to and to disregard any GoFundMe posts regarding Alivia.