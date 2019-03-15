Bobby Labonte has been nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame for the third time. He was announced, along with 20 other nominees, on Wednesday, March 13. Labonte, and his brother Terry, are from Corpus Christi, beginning their racing careers on the quarter midget race tracks of South Texas. The family moved to North Carolina in 1978, following Terry’s advancement to the Winston Cup Series.

Bobby Labonte was the first driver to win both the Cup and Busch series championships and beat out the legendary Dale Earnhardt by 265 points in 2000 to win the Cup. Labonte is currently competing full time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, driving the Number 18 Toyota and is a broadcaster for NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports.

A local park, Labonte Park, is named for he and his brother and serves as a popular place for locals to spend weekends, especially Easter, when families go camping.

Bobby and his brother were the first brothers to win Cup titles, but have since been joined by the Busch brothers, Kurt and Kyle. Terry was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016 and Bobby will find out if he has been inducted when the final results are announced on May 22.