The No. 7 Texas Tech men's basketball team is holding an NCAA Selection Sunday watch party at 4ORE! Golf at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Red Raiders, who are 26-6 following a quarterfinal loss to West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday, will find out who they will face and where when the NCAA Tournament field is announced during the show.

Texas Tech claimed a share of the Big 12 Conference regular season championship for the first time, while also appearing for the 17th time in the national tournament. It also marks the fourth time the Red Raiders, who advanced to the school's first NCAA Elite Eight last year, will enjoy back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Track and field

ABILENE — Texas Tech enjoyed a solid performance Saturday at the Wes Kittley Invitational.

In women's competition, Rose Njoku (24.58 seconds) and Taylor Rockwell (24.62) enjoyed personal best times while finishing first and second, respectively, in the 200-meter run.

D'Jenne Egharevba notched her first win of the outdoor season after crossing the finish line with a near personal best time of 11.46 seconds in the 100. Teammate Peyton Ricks timed 11.81.

Lexye Price kept the momentum rolling as she ran 1 minute, 1.85 seconds, in the 400-meter hurdles for first and later teamed up with Jadsia Warden, Damajahnee Birch and Egharevba to win the 1,600 relay in 3:41.39.

In pole vault, Chloe Wall cleared 13 feet, 5 1/4 inches to claim the victory on the women's side. Logan Fraley and Luke Williams both went 15-11 for fourth in the men's competition.

On the men's side, junior Justin Hall, an all-American in horizontal jumps, ran a personal best and first-place time of 10.51 seconds in the 100 — marking the first time he competed in the event since his freshman year.

Nokuthula Dlamini won the women's steeplechase in 10:58.83, while Cornelius Kiprotich won the men's race in 9:33.45.

Texas Tech is scheduled to host its first home meet of the season Friday and Saturday at the Fuller Track and Field complex.

Women's golf

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Amy Taylor shot a career-low 66 to help the Red Raiders fire a combined 14-under and take a six-shot lead after two rounds of competition at the Valspar Augusta Invitational.

Taylor recorded nine birdies and seven pars during her first round. She shot 72 on her second 18 and is tied for first place on the individual leaderboard.

Sofia Garcia, who shot a program best 64 less than a week ago in Utah, shot 75-66, putting her in a tie for fourth. Mami Yamamoto (73-70) is tied for 10th, and Louisa Brunt (71-73) and Anna Dong (71-73) are tied for 15th in the field of 73.

Tech is six ahead of Purdue and 10 up on Charlotte in the 12-team tournament.

Texas Tech is set to resume play with shotgun start at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Softball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Red Raiders split a Saturday doubleheader during its second day of play in the Tiger Classic.

No. 10/13 Texas Tech claimed a 5-2 win over North Alabama before suffering just its second loss, a 5-3 defeat at the hands of host Memphis.

The Red Raiders ended Saturday combining for 12 hits.

Texas Tech concludes play with a 9 a.m. Sunday tilt against Maine.