United Way of Way of the Coastal Bend Board of Directors is happy to announce that Libby Averyt has been named its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 22, 2019.

Averyt, who has served as the agency’s Chief Development Officer for two years, will replace Catrina Wilson, who is retiring after 13 years with the organization.

“Libby is a proven supporter of United Way of the Coastal Bend’s mission, and we are confident she has the professional skills and personal commitment to lead the team to future growth,” said Wes Gore, board chairman and VP/GM of NuStar’s Central West Region. “She is a strong community advocate who continues to dedicate her time to create positive change, and we are proud to have her lead United Way.”

Averyt has lived in Corpus Christi for 33 years, working for much of that time at the Corpus Christi Caller-Times as a journalist, editor, sales leader and ultimately, President and Publisher. She retired from the newspaper business in 2017 and joined United Way of the Coastal Bend, which she has supported as a donor for more than a decade and also served on the Board of Directors.

United Way of the Coastal Bend is a wholly locally owned and operated nonprofit organization that partners with 46 agencies and programs across 60 communities in 10 South Texas counties. Founded in 1936, UWCB and its partners work to change lives in the areas of education, health and financial stability – the vital components to a better life. UWCB achieves its goals with the help of donations through workplace campaigns, special events, corporate gifts and individual donations.

“I’m incredibly honored to work in a field that combines the incredible generosity of thousands of donors with the committed, meaningful work of local nonprofit agencies,” Averyt said. “United Way of the Coastal Bend is a highly ethical and thriving organization, and I am proud to work here. I appreciate the board’s confidence in me to build upon the strong foundation established by Catrina Wilson.”

United Way of the Coastal Bend also is involved in many key community programs, including: Nurse-Family Partnership, the Success By 6 initiative, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, Operation Supply Our Students (Operation SOS), FamilyWize prescription assistance, Caller-Times Children's Christmas Appeal and the Coastal Bend Community Health Needs Task Force. The organization is proud to maintain a four-star rating – the highest available — with Charity Navigator and keeps five years of financial records and audits on its website, uwcb.org.

“Libby is the ideal person to lead United Way into the future and she will do so with vision, dedication and integrity,” said Catrina Wilson, retiring CEO. “She has been an integral part of United Way these last two years and demonstrated her commitment to improving the lives of our friends and neighbors. She is respected and admired by our donors, volunteers and United Way staff. I have known Libby for 30 years and am thrilled that she is my successor. Under her leadership I am confident that United Way will flourish and improve the quality of life for all.”

Averyt earned her bachelor’s of journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and her Master of Arts in Communication from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. She is a community volunteer, having served on numerous non-profit and professional boards. She currently is chair-elect of the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce and recently was appointed to the Del Mar College Board of Regents.